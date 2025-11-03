The Cadillac Celestiq Is Now A $400,000 Car, And It's Buyers Certainly Won't Care

Not that it really matters to you, but the Cadillac Celestiq is getting more expensive for 2026, with prices now starting in the low-$400,000 range. Of course, no one who reads Jalopnik is really in the market for a Celestiq. However, if you got lost on the internet and are cross-shopping this and a Rolls-Royce Ghost, it's incredibly important consumer information. In any case, the 2025 Celestiq started around $340,000, so what's 60 grand among friends?

Of course, the new $400,000-ish price is before customers (not you or I) get into the lengthy personalization process, which is now slightly less lengthy. The car now comes as standard with eight years of connected services and a premium pattern on the smart glass roof — both of which were options for 2025, according to Automotive News. I'm not sure those equate to $60,000 in options, but it's something.

The automaker also apparently made the design process a bit too daunting for buyers, so it's simplifying the task for 2026. Before, each interior color customization beyond what was available in a set theme used to require an additional cost. In 2026, one price now covers all interior choices to speed up the process and lessen the need for back-and-forth conversations between buyers and the GM concierge, AutoNews reports.

Cadillac clearly knows the Celestiq's buyers aren't worried about the car's starting price, telling AutoNews in a statement that the "bespoke spirit of Celestiq extends to transaction price and will be determined by the client's level of curation." Basically, Cadillac is saying, nobody is speccing their 655-horsepower electric Cadillac super-sedan at a base level, so why charge base-level prices?