Volkswagen To Spend $18.6 Billion On Job-Cutting, Factory-Shuttering Restructuring

Happy Thursday! It's September 10, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at the reported financial cost of Volkswagen potentially shutting down four factories and Cadillac dealers' fears that the automaker isn't pivoting back to gas-powered models fast enough. We'll also look at Porsche completing the sale of its stake in Bugatti and the Boring Company's Emirati investment windfall.

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