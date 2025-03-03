BMW Remains Top Exporter By Value Of Cars From The U.S., Makes Up Nearly 20 Percent Of The Country's Total

BMW has built more than 6.5 million cars at its factory in Spartanburg, South Carolina, since the plant was opened in 1994, with over 1,500 vehicles being assembled every day. Around 57 percent of the BMWs built in South Carolina are exported to 120 different countries around the world, and for the past decade it has made BMW the largest automotive exporter by value in the U.S., a claim it can continue to boast after a record 2024. Last year BMW exported almost 225,000 vehicles from the Spartanburg plant for an export value totaling $10.1 billion, which means that BMW made up almost 20 percent of all automotive exports from the U.S. by value, according to data from the census bureau.

In 2024, just over $58 billion in passenger cars were exported from the U.S. in total, while $214 billion's worth were imported, so BMW made up just over 17 percent of the total, or close to one-fifth. That's pretty impressive for one automaker. BMW says the top export markets for the plant were Canada, China, Germany, Great Britain and South Korea. In total BMW built 396,117 cars in Spartanburg last year, and the company says nearly 50 percent of all BMWs sold in the U.S. were assembled in Spartanburg, despite less than half of the company's lineup being produced there. 371,346 BMWs were sold in the U.S. in 2024, which was not only a new sales record for the company, but enough to keep its crown as America's best-selling luxury brand.