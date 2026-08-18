Bentley Torcal EV Is Getting Sheep Wool Upholstery And Ombré Wood Trim

This arguably isn't even a hot take anymore, but I've always found leather in cars to be overrated. It gets hella hot and sticky in the summer, freezes up in the winter, and is prone to cracking as it ages, yet it remains the default luxury car upholstery material. Bentley appears to have heard those cries and is doing something new: its upcoming all-electric Torcal crossover will offer an interior laced with 100% Merino wool.

Because I know most of you are clueless wool plebs like me, "100%" here is not a measure of physical coverage but of wool purity, and Merino is a breed of sheep known for having particularly fine, soft wool. Per Bentley's press release, the material it'll use inside the Torcal is "the first automotive wool fabric to achieve 100% certification by the Responsible Wool Standard (RWS), the globally recognised programme managed by Textile Exchange." Translation: this wool is great wool, as certified by Big Wool HQ. The Torcal will also apparently be the first car ever to get wool this good from the factory.

There are other automakers using wool inside their cars — you can get a BMW 7 Series with cashmere, and Volvo offers natural wool interiors. But the latter is only 30% wool, while the other 70% is recycled polyester.