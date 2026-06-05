Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II Gets More Power And Range, But You'll Really Care About The Redesigned Clock And Absurd Trim Options

Rolls-Royce was one of the first ultra-luxury automakers to introduce an electric car, launching the Spectre in 2023, and while other brands were delaying or outright canceling EV plans, the Spectre quickly became one of Rolls-Royce's biggest modern successes. Like the year before, in 2025 the Spectre was Rolls' second best-selling model, after the Cullinan, and it's extremely popular in terms of bespoke commissions.

After listening closely to its customers, seeing how they use their Spectres and what they want out of a car, Rolls-Royce is now introducing the Spectre Series II. Though its design hasn't materially changed compared to the Ghost Series II and Cullinan Series II facelifts, the updated Spectre has more power, a longer range, quicker charging, and a whole bunch of new customization options. You can now get textile upholstery or leather with perforation that looks like clouds, but the real nerds will be the most excited about the new clock that's inspired by planes.