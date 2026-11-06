Ferrari Is Unstoppable Right Now

It's true that you and I don't have any money, but do you know who does? Ferrari buyers. Lots of it, too. That's why the Italian supercar maker raised its forecast for this year's results after beating estimates on core profits and revenue in the third quarter. If only the F1 team could be as successful.

Ferrari pointed to sales of higher-margin vehicles and lucrative optional extras added to its vehicles as reasons for the company's strong financial performance. Order books now reach into 2028, and as we reported earlier this week, the Luce EV is already sold out for all of 2027. From Reuters:

Ferrari guided for its ‌adjusted ⁠earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise to at least €3 billion ($3.36 billion) in 2026, versus a previous forecast for a result of at least €2.97 billion. The company also nudged up its forecast for this year's net revenue, while guiding for an industrial free cash flow generation of up to €1.65 billion in 2026. Ferrari's ​forecast upgrade was based on ​stronger-than-expected personalisations – those finishing ⁠touches customers request at extra cost to make their cars better suited to their individual tastes, led by the 296 Speciale model family – as ​well as softer currency headwinds and its current second place in the Formula ​1 Championship. In the third quarter, Ferrari's adjusted EBITDA rose 12% to €753 million, topping a €739 million analyst consensus in a Reuters poll. Sales of the €3.6 million limited-edition F80 supercar improved Ferrari's product mix in the ⁠third ​quarter and its result in the period, the company said, ​despite another drop in overall car shipments, as it presses ahead with a planned model changeover.

Between July and September, Ferrari says it shipped 3,368 vehicles, which is actually 33 fewer than the same period last year, but it doesn't seem that the slight discrepancy mattered much.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna added that Ferrari still has two more model launches coming this year, and he's "sure" clients will be "super happy" about them. Of course, while clients seem to be happy about the Luce, folks who cannot afford one seemed to be very upset. It remains to be seen if that history will repeat itself.