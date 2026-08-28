UAW Wants The U.S.-Canada Trade War To End

Happy Friday! It's August 28, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at the UAW's opposition to our trade war against Canada, and railroads raking in cash from fuel fees. We'll also look at Lucid's latest recall, and Porsche's plans to downsize.

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