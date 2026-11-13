'Worst Possible News': Cybertruck Fans Melt Down After Tesla Cancels Its Wheeled Electric Dumpster

As anyone with even a passive knowledge of our existence could have told you, Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla will kill the Cybertruck next year was big news here at Jalopnik. After three-ish years, we finally defeated our mortal enemy. The Cybertruck will die, and Jalopnik still lives. Of course, you had to know there'd be at least a few die-hard Cybertruck fans who chugged the Kool-Aid and may have cried when they heard the news. Thankfully, our friends over at Wired tracked down many of the more enjoyable meltdowns, purely for your entertainment.

Before we dive too deep into the a few examples, though, can we just take a second to appreciate how perfectly Wired journalist Miles Klee summed up the Cybertruck's woes? It's beautiful:

Automotive industry observers were quick to surmise that the vehicle's weak sales, delayed deliveries, inflated pricing, numerous recalls, and connection to Musk's far-right MAGA politics may also have factored into the decision. Longtime detractors of the polarizing steel-paneled truck, originally positioned as an electric rival to classic gas-powered pickups, jeered Musk and Tesla fans over its demise, noting with some pleasure that the Cybertruck would exit the market within four years of its November 2023 rollout.

I don't get the feeling he's one of those Cybertruck fans left brokenhearted following the cancellation announcement, which is good. Miles gets an invite to my upcoming Cybertruck Is Dead cookout next year. Anyway, onto the schadenfreude. Here's a thread he found from a Cybertruck owners' forum that you'll definitely want to scroll through. "Worst possible news," one poster wrote, adding, "No chance to buy another in future years for a newer model or after a car accident. No more aftermarket mods. No more service or parts."

Don't be too mean to that commenter, though. Those aftermarket parts are important when you own a truck that loses body panels like a toddler loses socks. In their world, maybe it really is the worst possible news. Meanwhile, another Cybertruck owner who goes by the name The Cybertruck Guy on Twitter posted, "I... have no words. Devastating. I can't help but think this is Tesla's own unwillingness (or incompetence) to make Cybertruck a success. Where was the price cuts? Where were the advertisements? Where is range extender? Where is the future of autonomous cargo transport?"