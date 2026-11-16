Tesla Wants To Sell You A Cybercab

Happy Monday! It's November 16, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at Tesla claiming it's opened sales of the Cybercab, and Stark Future growing as a company. We'll also look at vehicle production in China, and an investigation into Hondas from NHTSA.

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