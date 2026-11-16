Tesla Wants To Sell You A Cybercab
Happy Monday! It's November 16, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.
In this morning's edition we're looking at Tesla claiming it's opened sales of the Cybercab, and Stark Future growing as a company. We'll also look at vehicle production in China, and an investigation into Hondas from NHTSA.
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1st Gear: Tesla claims it's opening sales of its undriveable Cybercab
The Tesla Cybercab, a heavily geofenced theoretically autonomous vehicle that Tesla doesn't own the name to, is available for purchase! Sort of. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is still figuring out whether the car is road-legal at all, but Elon Musk has a dumb Twitter bet to win so he's put the car up for sale. From Reuters:
TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) – Tesla said on Friday it was inviting select customers to buy the Cybercab for personal use, marking a push towards delivering fully designed autonomous vehicles to customers.
* Tesla posted the announcement on X with an image of the golden butterfly door two-seater, priced at $29,990 with an "Autonomy Subscription" of $299 a month.
* Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a post on X that the offering would be available nationwide as Tesla receives regulatory approval
A vehicle that's under NHTSA investigation for something as basic as "can you even sell a car without a steering wheel" should not be for sale until such an investigation concludes. Make no mistake, this invite-only order page exists purely to win a bet with a YouTuber.
2nd Gear: Stark Future's future is looking good
Stark Future, maker of very good electric dirt bikes, dual sports, and supermotos, just finished another funding round. It's now worth over $1 billion, which should let the company expand into more models. From Reuters:
ANTALYA, Nov 16 (Reuters) – Stark Future has become the first electric motorcycle company in Europe to reach unicorn status after raising at least €150 million in equity and now plans to expand into larger motorcycle categories, its founder told Reuters.
...
The valuation marks a 60% increase from its previous funding round in September 2025, when it was valued at €750 million. A unicorn is a privately held start-up company worth more than $1 billion.
If Stark Future can build a road-oriented bike that's more comfortable than its existing platform, sign me up. Having ridden the EX, Stark is truly doing electric bikes right. I can't wait to see where the company goes.
3rd Gear: Vehicle production in China is dropping
China is the world's factory, where it can seem like everything anyone ever uses or wears or sees is built. One thing, though, isn't seeing the huge production gains that companies want: Cars. Instead, the domestic Chinese auto market has slowed so much that production growth has been dialed back to match. From Automotive News:
China's car production nearly stalled in October as a prolonged slump in domestic demand intensified overcapacity pressures in the world's largest auto market.
Production rose just 0.9 percent in October from a year earlier, according to government data. That was the slowest growth since 2022, when China's strict COVID-Zero policies caused widespread manufacturing disruptions.
Some of the slowdown likely comes from global tariffs on Chinese cars, which have led Chinese companies to spin up production overseas. That complicates the relationship between domestic production and profit brought in to Chinese companies, and makes the former less important if the latter stays solid.
4th Gear: NHTSA is investigating Hondas for stop-start issues
NHTSA is looking into Honda Pilot, Odysseys, Passports, and Ridgelines, plus Acura MDXes, for issues affecting the stop-start system. According to complains, the system is very good at the "stop" part, but only of middling success at the "start" portion. Hey, 50% ain't bad. From Reuters:
The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday it had opened an engineering analysis into 1,033,632 Honda vehicles in the country over concerns that their engines failed to restart after being shut off by the vehicles' automatic stop-start system.
The agency said it has received 701 complaints about the auto stop-start feature in the 2024-2026 model year Honda Odyssey, Passport, Ridgeline and Pilot, as well as the Acura MDX.
Unusually for a fourth-gear investigation, there doesn't appear to be any risk of the affected Hondas blowing up your home while you sleep if parked indoors. Just, be careful, until a recall is either issued or declared unnecessary.
Reverse: That's what you get for making me read
I know I should read "The Brothers Karamazov," I just haven't gotten around to it yet.
The Fuel Up
Gas prices are still dropping, though at a less steep rate than we saw last week. It's possible the delta will pick back up during the business week, but that's a tough call to make on Monday.
On The Radio: Bauhaus - 'She's In Parties'
I read through all of Swan Boy recently, and for some reason that's made me listen to a bunch of The Cure and Bauhaus. I don't understand the link either.