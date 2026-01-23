These Are The Auto Factories Our Readers Would Want To Work In
There are a lot of interesting jobs in the automotive industry, from design and engineering to marketing and product management and everything in between. One of the sectors with the most jobs (and different types of them) is in manufacturing. Modern automotive factories can be extremely advanced, using all sorts of automated robots and high-end tools, but there are still a lot of companies that produce cars in a more old-school way, hand-building them or even using materials like wood.
That's what brought me to my question from earlier this week, where I asked you lovely people which automaker's factory you would want to work at. Y'all had some great answers, ranging from more mundane brands to hypercar makers, with some fun wildcards mixed in as well. As usual, I picked out my personal favorite answers, but if you have any better ideas, leave a response in the comments down below.
Volkswagen in Wolfsburg
Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg, but only to make the sausages and currywurst.
Submitted by: Alf Enthusiast
I would've been so disappointed if no one said this.
Rolls-Royce
I used to know someone who interned at the Rolls Royce factory. He said it was the most amazing space he had ever seen.
Submitted by: Flashpoint Zero
Rolls-Royce even has beehives at its factory!
Morgan
I think I'd like to work at Morgan. It embodies so many things I love: hand-crafted objects, working with wood, England, old musty brick buildings. I'd be extremely happy building hand-crafted ash frames for quirky British sports cars.
Morgan, for certain. Especially since the assembly process runs down the hill now, rather than pushing them uphill to the next building. I miss the bomb shelter and lily pond water tank for extinguishing incendiaries, though.
Current or any era? Spyker or Morgan, but this is coming from a guy whose son won his scout packs Pinewood Derby with a built as close to scale school bus as possible (the top half was cardboard then bondo, wood block drilled out to make weight, then blocked, painted and wet sanded). Why be a consumer when you can build it with your own hands???
P.S. I would probably get fired from Spyker for ogling that shift linkage all day.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy, dadmog smith, Chris Guile
Morgan has gotta be an interesting place to work.
Xiaomi
Xiaomi of course, so either I work in their smartphone division or car division
Submitted by: Derry
They produce a new car every 76 seconds, that's a little too fast for me.
Koenigsegg
McLaren or Koenigsegg. I'd never be able to own one (and wouldn't even if I could afford it), but it would be fun and interesting to work behind the scenes to build some of the few supercars that still at least try to embody the mythos of the category in both form and function.
Koenigsegg, hands down. That just looks like an awesome place to work, with awesome cars, and a cool boss.
Submitted by: Bossrday, Chase
Plus you'd get to see Christian's shiny head all the time.
Lamborghini
Don't they take three hour lunch breaks, long enough to get drunk on wine, eat some meat and cheese, discuss philosophy, and sleep off the buzz, at the Lamborghini factory?
Submitted by: Papa Chris
Don't forget all the cigarettes they're smoking
Pagani
I'm gonna go with Pagani. Their facility is like half art studio, half automotive factory. Since their output is so low, and nearly everything they make is bespoke, you're always going to be working on something interesting and different, and the likelihood of burning out working in a factory that only sells a few cars a year is low.
Submitted by: MrMcGeeIn3D
That would be a fantastic one.
Porsche
I toured Porsche in Stuttgart. That was a really cool plant. I was the only one on the English-speaking tour that day. I still remember the elevator doors opening on the interior floor, and the tour guide immediately saying "Ziss is vere we make all yo dreams come true".
Submitted by: LeftLaneTRDPrius
And they're right!
Corvette
Bowling Green, KY. I've toured the plant twice. One time was when they were also making the XLR there. They even let one of the tour people be the first one to start a new 'Vette and sign it's "birth certificate", Thought that was pretty cool.
Yea but you'd have to deal with all those insufferable old men in New Balance sneakers coming in to watch their future boomer-board centerpieces roll down the line. "Hey, it's a Tuesday and Carl is installing wiper blades today. That makes my Stingray one of one!"
Submitted by: Anonymous Person, BuddyS
Just hope there's not another sinkhole
BMW in Spartanburg
The BMW factory in Spartanburg SC is incredible. The production floor has a good vibe. Their product is highly sought. The uniforms are not shabby. And the cafeteria is absolutely terrific. To boot, Sparty has a nice company showroom onsite.
Submitted by: Gerbs17
I'm glad someone here is thinking about the important things: the cafeterias.
Multimatic
Multimatic! When Ford needs low volume GT's or Mustang GTD's, they get Mutimatic. When Mercedes needed to build the AMG One, Multimatic was up to the task. Porsche get them to work on their hypercar and some other cool stuff.
Submitted by: trailbilly
That would definitely be a fun one.
Mazda
One I went to, Mazda near Hiroshima, looked pretty chill. Robots were doing all the heavy work, so a small crew just needed to hang around and scooter across the factory floor if any errors popped up.
Submitted by: WayneC
Lots of robots is the way to go.
Lego
Lego factory in Denmark. On Monday I could be making an F1 car, on Tuesday a truck, Wednesday some motorcycle, Thursday some sports car and Friday some space vehicle.
Submitted by: Cluck
I'm not sure exactly where this is
The one where they make the cars, the cars that go boom?
Submitted by: TurboAWD
You get it.