These Are The Auto Factories Our Readers Would Want To Work In

There are a lot of interesting jobs in the automotive industry, from design and engineering to marketing and product management and everything in between. One of the sectors with the most jobs (and different types of them) is in manufacturing. Modern automotive factories can be extremely advanced, using all sorts of automated robots and high-end tools, but there are still a lot of companies that produce cars in a more old-school way, hand-building them or even using materials like wood.

That's what brought me to my question from earlier this week, where I asked you lovely people which automaker's factory you would want to work at. Y'all had some great answers, ranging from more mundane brands to hypercar makers, with some fun wildcards mixed in as well. As usual, I picked out my personal favorite answers, but if you have any better ideas, leave a response in the comments down below.