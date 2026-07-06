Bentley's New Electric SUV Is Named After Beautiful Spanish Mountains, But I Just Think Of A Pokémon

That Pokémon is Torkoal, the cutie you see above. introduced in the Hoenn region with generation three — my personal favorite era of Pokémon — Torkoal is a Fire type that looks like a tortoise and generates energy by burning coal in its shell, thus the name. Torkoal is one of a shrinking handful of Pokémon that's never gotten an evolution or regional variant, so maybe this (very thin) connection will bring some new attention to it. At least they aren't pronounced exactly the same, with Torkoal being "tor-coal" and Torcal being "tor-kahl."

Bentley

Bentley says the Torcal name is also partially taken from "torquere," the Latin word for "twist," which is the root word for torque. "Torcal therefore also implies effortless progression, another hallmark of every Bentley from across the last 107 years," according to the automaker. Bentley chairman and CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser says the Torcal "sets extraordinary benchmarks in every area that matters, and may just be the most considered car in our history."

The sole teaser shows a boxy, smooth tailgate design with thin taillights, and there are shades of last year's EXP 15 concept. While we thought the Torcal was originally going to be more of a Porsche Macan EV equivalent, the latest spy shots from Carscoops make it clear that the Torcal is to the Cayenne EV what the Bentayga is to the Cayenne. Bentley says it will be sending out more updates about the Torcal in the weeks leading up to its reveal in London on September 23