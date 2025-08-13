Watch How Automation Took Over More Of The Manufacturing Between Mini Generations

Artificial intelligence is the current hot button topic that makes the cataract-riddled pupils of wealthy shareholders turn into Tom and Jerry-style bulging dollar signs, but for a long time that same effect was caused by automation. Roles that once required in-depth training and certifications for fickle humans who take sick days, have babies, and are subject to labor laws could be replaced by specialized robots that require none of those pesky considerations. I've always understood the nature of automation, but I didn't quite realize the scope of it until I watched the production process of the second-generation R56 Mini Cooper back-to-back with the third-gen F56 Mini Cooper at Mini's Oxford manufacturing facility. Mini is now onto the F66 generation, which I think maintains the fun factor of the prior generations, but I couldn't find a good video of its manufacturing process, so here I'm focused on the 2007-2013 R56 and 2014-2023 F56.

Beyond the fact that the entire manufacturing process is mesmerizing, I noticed that many more humans were involved in the assembly of R56 Mini Coopers than in the assembly of the newer F56. Early Minis were not known for their dependability or infallible build quality, and I'm not saying that automation is exactly why those metrics improved between these two generations, but it is an interesting variable to consider.