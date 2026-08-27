2028 Bentley Torcal Aims To Capture That Tangible Bentley Feeling

There will be two variants at launch: the Torcal and the sportier Torcal S, the latter of which is what we're riding in. Bentley says the Torcal will be offered with over 838 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, more than any Bentley before it. The S will have around 67 horses more than the regular Torcal, but that's probably not where the power will stop. The Cayenne Turbo makes 1,139 hp, and Bentley is sure to come out with a Speed model in the future that will probably pass the four-figure mark as well. Bentley says it'll weigh just around 6,000 pounds, basically the same as a plug-in-hybrid Flying Spur.

Page doesn't get on the throttle very much, but when he does, the Torcal feels very rapid without being too gut-punch-y in its acceleration. The engineers didn't benchmark other electric cars, instead using a Continental GT as the benchmark for the Torcal's chassis, steering, throttle and overall driving character, down to very nerdy specifics. Bentley is only using a two-motor setup, but every Torcal will come standard with all of the various dynamic and chassis features the PPE platform offers.

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All of the chassis components have been tuned specifically for Bentley, and that includes its version of Porsche's Active Ride, the fancy, hugely capable suspension system that does without anti-roll bars. The system could be calibrated so the Torcal handles totally flat, but that feels unnatural, so Bentley dialed in pitch and roll measurements from the Conti. Thanks to all the tech trickery, the suspension can be set so the car leans into corners, and when Page attacks an on-ramp at speed, the Torcal feels super buttoned-down and tightened-up. The active chassis allows for a bigger breadth of tuning, and stiffness can be added or lessened very quickly. With 22-inch wheels on the ride is firm, but it feels pretty dang close to Bentley's ride comfort benchmark of the Flying Spur. It's really quiet, too.

The range target is over 370 miles on the European WLTP cycle, so about 300 miles on the EPA cycle, though the Cayenne is far outrunning its EPA ranges in practice, and the Torcal probably will too. It'll have the same 400-kW DC fast-charging capability as the Cayenne, powerful enough to juice the Torcal to 80% in under 20 minutes. You'll be able to gain 100 miles of range in 7 minutes, which Bentley says is perfect for a coffee break on the way from Paris to St. Tropez — in a Torcal, the end-to-end time of making that trip is comparable to a gas car. The Torcal won't get the Porsche's optional wireless charging pad, which Bentley won't consider until there's some level of standardization to that technology.