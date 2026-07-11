The New Audi Q3's Funky Turn Signal Stalk Is Actually Really Cool And Satisfying To Use

I will wholeheartedly admit that at first glance the turn signal stalk looks a bit strange — certainly like nothing else we've seen before — but I promise it's very conventional in its operation. The driver still presses up to indicate right, down to indicate left, pulls back to activate the high beams and pushes forward to turn on the auto high beams. The only real difference here is that, instead of moving the entire stalk, only the little nub at the end moves. There's nothing inherently wrong with that, and, in fact, it provides a really satisfying action. Up, down, forward and back actions are all very nicely weighted and clicky, reminiscent of early-2000s BMW turn signals.

So, the turn signal operation is no issue. That's sorted, but folks are still going to complain about how the front and rear wiper functions are also integrated onto this stalk, and they're goofy for that too. There are two buttons and one knob that control those functions, and they're all incredibly straightforward. The main wipers are controlled by a small knob that is clearly labeled and easy to see and control. You're not going to crash the car when operating it, and you're not going to hit it by accident. Plus, it's lit up at night. Then, there's a small button that controls the single-wipe motion for the front (as well as the front washer mode) and another small button for the rear. Again, both are very clearly labeled and easy to see.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Even if you were to foolishly argue that all of this is too complicated, I promise you that two minutes behind the wheel is all you'd need to become completely comfortable and acclimated with the system. There is zero learning curve involved here. Audi isn't out to trick you or pull a fast one. It clearly just wanted to create a cool piece of design and integrate the turn signal stack into a single piece of hardware with the shifter on the right side of the wheel. Not only does it look cool, it feels cool, and I'm very sorry if that scares you, but I promise it's okay.