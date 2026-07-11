The New Audi Q3's Funky Turn Signal Stalk Is Actually Really Cool And Satisfying To Use
This is becoming a bit of a theme. The online car community freaks out about something, and then I come on here and tell you that it actually isn't all that bad. Just a few days ago, we talked about the six-speed manual transmission in the new Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale, and now I'm turning my attention to something else that has the greater automotive world up in arms: the turn signals fitted to new Audis like the redesigned Q3.
When the new stalk was first introduced on the third-generation Q3 compact crossover, everybody flipped their lid because of their perceived convoluted operation, overcomplicated design and needless wheel reinvention. Well, I'm here to tell you that you've gotta calm the hell down. Following well over 450 miles spent behind the wheel of Q3s in both the U.S. and Germany, as well as spending time inside the new Q7 and Q9, I can confidently say I'm one of the foremost experts on Audi's new turn signal design. Because of that, I can declare without a shadow of a doubt that the Q3's turn signals are completely fine, and actually pretty satisfying to use. I can already hear your keyboards clicking away.
Full Disclosure: Audi lent me a 2026 Q3 with a full tank of gas to do with as I pleased for a week.
Why so mad?
I will wholeheartedly admit that at first glance the turn signal stalk looks a bit strange — certainly like nothing else we've seen before — but I promise it's very conventional in its operation. The driver still presses up to indicate right, down to indicate left, pulls back to activate the high beams and pushes forward to turn on the auto high beams. The only real difference here is that, instead of moving the entire stalk, only the little nub at the end moves. There's nothing inherently wrong with that, and, in fact, it provides a really satisfying action. Up, down, forward and back actions are all very nicely weighted and clicky, reminiscent of early-2000s BMW turn signals.
So, the turn signal operation is no issue. That's sorted, but folks are still going to complain about how the front and rear wiper functions are also integrated onto this stalk, and they're goofy for that too. There are two buttons and one knob that control those functions, and they're all incredibly straightforward. The main wipers are controlled by a small knob that is clearly labeled and easy to see and control. You're not going to crash the car when operating it, and you're not going to hit it by accident. Plus, it's lit up at night. Then, there's a small button that controls the single-wipe motion for the front (as well as the front washer mode) and another small button for the rear. Again, both are very clearly labeled and easy to see.
Even if you were to foolishly argue that all of this is too complicated, I promise you that two minutes behind the wheel is all you'd need to become completely comfortable and acclimated with the system. There is zero learning curve involved here. Audi isn't out to trick you or pull a fast one. It clearly just wanted to create a cool piece of design and integrate the turn signal stack into a single piece of hardware with the shifter on the right side of the wheel. Not only does it look cool, it feels cool, and I'm very sorry if that scares you, but I promise it's okay.