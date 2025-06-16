2026 Bentley Bentayga Speed Will Roar Its Way Into Your Heart

High-end luxury brands have traditionally been conservative when coming up with spec configurations for their cars, both in terms of what's sent to dealers and what is shown in marketing materials and built as press cars for journalists to drive. In recent years brands like Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce have been going wild when it comes to specs, building more cars in searing bright colors and unusual combinations, and this vibe shift is especially evident while walking through the parking lot at the launch event for the 2026 Bentley Bentayga Speed.

Available for us to drive are Bentaygas in metallic orange with a blue interior, satin green with a matching green interior and orange accents, white with lime green seats and exterior trim, and teal blue with granite veneer. Yes, that's right, you can get stone in the dashboard of your Bentley. Customers really do buy ostentatious specs these days, surely a reflection of increasingly younger average owner ages and their desires to stand out, and the new Bentayga Speed is looking to capture those buyers who want even more drama than what Bentley used to offer from its SUV. With more power, enhanced handling and a truly awesome exhaust the 2026 Speed is genuinely sportier than any Bentayga before it, and an easy car to become infatuated with.

Full disclosure: Bentley flew me to Montana to drive the Bentayga Speed, put me up at a very nice hotel and fed me good meals, including one al fresco at a cattle ranch where an extremely hot man in a cowboy hot served me lemonade.