New Rear-Wheel-Drive Continental Supersports Is The Most 'Hell Yeah, Brother' Bentley Yet

Back in 2009, a half-dozen years into the first-generation Bentley Continental GT's production run, the British automaker introduced the Continental Supersports, an unexpected model that really set Bentley on a more performance-oriented course. Bentley tuned up the car's W12, cut down its hefty curb weight, and fitted it with all sorts of fun features like carbon-backed bucket seats taken from the Bugatti Veyron. The Supersports had a totally different, much less Bentley-like character than the standard Continental, and it was simply awesome. At the end of the second-gen Conti's production in 2017 Bentley introduced a new Supersports variant, with the same sort of upgrades as the original and styling that pulled from the then-in-competition GT3 race car. That Supersports was cool too, but it didn't have the same impact as the original.

Since the current-generation Continental GT debuted in 2018, I've been waiting patiently for Bentley to come out with another Supersports. That time has finally arrived, and the new Continental Supersports is even more extreme than I hoped. Not only does it ditch the facelifted Conti's plug-in-hybrid system, but for the first time in the model's history this new Supersports is rear-wheel drive, and it's also the first time the Continental GT has weighed less than two metric tonnes, all done with the goal of the car being as engaging and fun to drive as possible. Put succinctly, this is the most "hell yeah, brother" Bentley yet.