Refreshed Bentley Flying Spur Gets Single-Unit Headlights, Sporty 'S' Trim And A $34,000 Stereo

When we first saw the new Bentley Continental GT toward the end of 2024, it had a whole new front end that featured a single headlight on each side. Gone were the quad headlights that graced Contis since they first hit the scene in the early 2000s. However, the Flying Spur — essentially the same car, but with four doors — kept the quad headlight design... until now. Bentley just pulled the covers off the refreshed Flying Spur, and it has the same front-end look as the new Continental GT.

Obviously, that's a bummer, as I've always been a bit partial to the quad-headlight design of these cars, but I suppose it does better fit in with the tradition of the Conti and the Flying Spur mirroring each other. The quad-headlight tradition on Bentley sedans goes back much further than the Flying Spur, though. In actuality, every Bentley four-door has had them for the past 64 years, so this is a hell of a break with tradition. Still, I mean, it looks good. Additionally, Bentley integrated the radiator grille with the front bumper a bit more cleanly than before. Other than that, though, the Flying Spur looks largely the same as it previously did. The interior also remains largely the same, and that's a very good thing, because, despite the fact it's damn-near a decade old, the Flying Spur's interior is pretty much second to none.