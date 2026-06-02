Refreshed Bentley Flying Spur Gets Single-Unit Headlights, Sporty 'S' Trim And A $34,000 Stereo
When we first saw the new Bentley Continental GT toward the end of 2024, it had a whole new front end that featured a single headlight on each side. Gone were the quad headlights that graced Contis since they first hit the scene in the early 2000s. However, the Flying Spur — essentially the same car, but with four doors — kept the quad headlight design... until now. Bentley just pulled the covers off the refreshed Flying Spur, and it has the same front-end look as the new Continental GT.
Obviously, that's a bummer, as I've always been a bit partial to the quad-headlight design of these cars, but I suppose it does better fit in with the tradition of the Conti and the Flying Spur mirroring each other. The quad-headlight tradition on Bentley sedans goes back much further than the Flying Spur, though. In actuality, every Bentley four-door has had them for the past 64 years, so this is a hell of a break with tradition. Still, I mean, it looks good. Additionally, Bentley integrated the radiator grille with the front bumper a bit more cleanly than before. Other than that, though, the Flying Spur looks largely the same as it previously did. The interior also remains largely the same, and that's a very good thing, because, despite the fact it's damn-near a decade old, the Flying Spur's interior is pretty much second to none.
The 'S' spot
There are changes underneath the refreshed Flying Spur, as well. Bentley is bringing back the S model — similarly to what it did with the Continental GT S I just reviewed. Basically, what this car does is take the Performance Active Chassis of Bentley's Speed models and combine it with the powertrain of the base car. I promise, though, "base" isn't anything to sniff at. The Flying Spur S has the same plug-in hybrid twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 mated up to a Porsche-supplied PDK dual-clutch gearbox, electric limited-slip differential and all-wheel-drive system as the Conti GT S.
All in all, the package pumps out a gnarly 671 horsepower and 686 pound-feet of torque. That's 128 hp more than the previous Flying Spur S, and it's enough to rocket this big, luxury limo from 0-60 mph in just 3.6 seconds, according to Bentley. At the top end, it'll hit 191 mph.
The real magic is in how Bentley S models handle, though. The Performance Active Chassis works wonders thanks to its twin valve dampers, torque vectoring and 48-volt Bentley Dynamic Ride active anti-roll system. It dials out just enough body roll to keep the car flat, but not too flat when cornering hard.
To let peasants know you've got an S, Bentley added in a dark lower front bumper, gloss block matrix grilles, black Bentley wings and Bentley lettering. It also gets Beluga mirror caps and sill extensions, dark tint headlights and taillights, as well as tailpipe finishers.
For the upwardly mobile and musically inclined
Bentley is launching a new top-end stereo on the Flying Spur that was originally created for the ultra-limited Batur. It'll cost you, though — £25,000 to be exact. Using today's conversion rates, that's just about $34,000. There are handfuls of cars you could buy for that sort of money, but who the hell cares about that?
Bentley says the Naim for Mulliner system has been developed for the Virtuoso collection to deliver what the company calls its "most immersive audio experience to date." That means it really has to be something, because its other Naim and Bang & Olufsen systems are fantastic on their own.
It uses 21 speakers that are meant to ensure "remarkable fidelity and enhanced frequency response, yet no loss of detail." They're derived from Focal's Grand Utopia speakers. Both mid-range and tweeters feature patented "M" cones (I'm sure audiophiles are geeked over that). Here's the other Patrick Bateman-esque verbiage about this system:
The exclusive 'M'-profile made from a single piece (without a core cover) provides incredible rigidity and perfectly combines the three critical criteria for a speaker driver: rigidity, lightness and damping. This enables an extremely linear frequency response with a low distortion rate and better sound dispersion. This highly advanced cone delivers a breath-taking level of detail adding to the listening experience and captivating realism.
Seems pretty nice.
In any case, Bentley says you can order the refreshed Flying Spur today, and it should start showing up in the fourth quarter of this year. Oh, and you really do need to get the Naim for Mulliner system. You'd be a fool not to — much like not having a reservation at Dorsia on a Friday night.