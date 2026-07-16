Bentley Torcal EV's Sound Is Musicians Playing Real Instruments, Not Fake Engine Noise
Electric cars don't naturally make much noise, and that's a problem. Automakers have taken all sorts of avenues to solve this problem, ranging from genuinely good and interesting to truly bad, but Bentley may have discovered the best solution yet with its upcoming Torcal EV. Rather than emitting a fake engine sound or an overly-smooth synth note, the Bentley Torcal will make real music, developed and performed by "world-renowned" musicians. The system is even called Bentley Dynamic Symphony.
The company released a video going into the thought process behind its EV noise, one that unfortunately doesn't contain the entire sound itself — I guess we'll have to wait until the car's full reveal this September to hear it in full. What we do get, though, are hints of percussion and shots of a full suite of string instruments. Whatever sound the Torcal will make, it seems like it'll be orchestral in scope. I, for one, am looking forward to more EVs adopting music as their interior and exterior acceleration sound.
It starts with drums
According to Bentley, the core of the Torcal's sound will be its drums. The company listened back to its best exhaust notes, and found that the reliable perfection of a synthesizer would actually be too rote — the slight imperfection of a human beating a drum more accurately matches the character of a V8 engine's rumble. Just don't ask your Torcal whether it's rushing or dragging. Here's what the company says about the Torcal's sound:
[M]odern in execution and unmistakably Bentley, 'Bentley Dynamic Symphony' is not designed to replicate an engine, but to evoke the same feelings. The Bentley Torcal's soundtrack is unlike any other. Performed by skilled musicians, the powertrain's sonic identity is created using real instruments, including drums, viola and bass guitar. Powerful and emotive, it echoes the character and presence of Bentley's iconic V8 – and just like an engine, it responds to the driver's inputs, heightening the engagement. It's a distinctive voice for a new era of performance.
Too many electric cars go for bland mechanical sounds, and I'm genuinely looking forward to hearing what Bentley put together for the Torcal. Maybe a luxury brand taking this approach will inspire other automakers to get a little bit more interesting with their tones, and we won't be stuck in a world full of Dodge's uninteresting, annoying Fratzonic drone. The less of that we hear, and the more music in the vein of Bentley's orchestra or BMW's collaboration with Hans Zimmer, the better.