Bentley Torcal EV's Sound Is Musicians Playing Real Instruments, Not Fake Engine Noise

Electric cars don't naturally make much noise, and that's a problem. Automakers have taken all sorts of avenues to solve this problem, ranging from genuinely good and interesting to truly bad, but Bentley may have discovered the best solution yet with its upcoming Torcal EV. Rather than emitting a fake engine sound or an overly-smooth synth note, the Bentley Torcal will make real music, developed and performed by "world-renowned" musicians. The system is even called Bentley Dynamic Symphony.

The company released a video going into the thought process behind its EV noise, one that unfortunately doesn't contain the entire sound itself — I guess we'll have to wait until the car's full reveal this September to hear it in full. What we do get, though, are hints of percussion and shots of a full suite of string instruments. Whatever sound the Torcal will make, it seems like it'll be orchestral in scope. I, for one, am looking forward to more EVs adopting music as their interior and exterior acceleration sound.