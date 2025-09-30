Porsche Cayenne Electric Takes Curved Screens Even Further

Like every new Porsche since the Taycan there is a curved digital gauge cluster, but here the 14.25-inch OLED display is shaped kind of like a cartoon house, and there are capacitive buttons on either side of it to control things like the lights, suspension, traction control and surround-view cameras. It looks nice, especially with the piece of trim floating above it that flows into the upper air vent surround.

The main event is what Porsche calls the Flow Display, another curved OLED screen that extends what would be a rectangular touchscreen further down into the center console, with a seamless fold in the lower half. The shape is akin to what the Maserati GranTurismo has, but in that Italian the screens are separated, and it doesn't look nearly as nice as this. At the very bottom of the lower section there are always-there buttons for temperature and seat climate, plus shortcuts for different apps and the home page, with a group of widgets for things like music and navigation above that. The upper section of the screen has a large map view in these photos, but it will surely be customizable and able to show a lot more things.

At the base of the screen are great-looking toggle switches for fan speed and temperature, and a roller for volume. The raised center console has a large padded section to rest your wrist on, and there's a large wireless charger underneath. A 14.9-inch passenger touchscreen is optional, with the ability to stream video while the car is in motion without the driver being able to see, and you can also get an augmented-reality head-up display that has an effective size of 87 inches.