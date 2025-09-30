Porsche Cayenne Electric Takes Curved Screens Even Further
It's becoming common these days for automakers to show off a new car's interior well ahead of the model's reveal, and that's exactly what Porsche is doing with the upcoming Cayenne Electric. The company has been releasing information of the Cayenne Electric alongside photos of camouflaged prototypes for months, mostly recently showing off its wireless charging technology, but now Porsche has sent out four images of the Cayenne EV's interior without any disguise, with lots of detail on what it calls "the Porsche interior of the future."
While the overall design is an evolution of what we've seen in the existing third-generation Cayenne and the Macan EV, it takes Porsche's curved screens even further, with a new sort of display in the dashboard running a redesigned operating system is called Porsche Digital Interaction. Ivo van Hulten, director of driver experience at Style Porsche, says the team's aim "was to create an even more immersive and intense connection between driver and sports car."
More screen-y than ever
Like every new Porsche since the Taycan there is a curved digital gauge cluster, but here the 14.25-inch OLED display is shaped kind of like a cartoon house, and there are capacitive buttons on either side of it to control things like the lights, suspension, traction control and surround-view cameras. It looks nice, especially with the piece of trim floating above it that flows into the upper air vent surround.
The main event is what Porsche calls the Flow Display, another curved OLED screen that extends what would be a rectangular touchscreen further down into the center console, with a seamless fold in the lower half. The shape is akin to what the Maserati GranTurismo has, but in that Italian the screens are separated, and it doesn't look nearly as nice as this. At the very bottom of the lower section there are always-there buttons for temperature and seat climate, plus shortcuts for different apps and the home page, with a group of widgets for things like music and navigation above that. The upper section of the screen has a large map view in these photos, but it will surely be customizable and able to show a lot more things.
At the base of the screen are great-looking toggle switches for fan speed and temperature, and a roller for volume. The raised center console has a large padded section to rest your wrist on, and there's a large wireless charger underneath. A 14.9-inch passenger touchscreen is optional, with the ability to stream video while the car is in motion without the driver being able to see, and you can also get an augmented-reality head-up display that has an effective size of 87 inches.
More luxurious than ever
While we don't have exterior dimensions yet the Cayenne Electric is clearly the longest Cayenne yet, and Porsche is putting that extra length (especially in the wheelbase) to good use. As standard the rear seats are electrically adjustable for the first time, and heating for sections like the armrests and door panels in addition to the seats is available — that might sound silly to you, but heated armrests really are divine in other cars. Not only is the Cayenne Electric offered with Porsche's largest glass roof ever, but the front section actually opens, and the entire thing is electrochromic, switching between fully see-through and totally opaque with both 40% and 60% settings in-between.
Taking advantage of the Flow Display is a Themes app that customizes the color scheme across all the displays, and Mood Modes adjust the lights, climate, seats and sound system "to aid relaxation and concentration or to enhance the driving experience further when utilizing the car's impressive performance." The digital key works with both phones and smartwatches and can be shared with up to seven additional people, and it was ultra wideband technology to automatically lock or unlock the car when walking away from or up to it, without needing to use the device.
More customizable than ever
Porsche says the electric Cayenne will be the most extensively and individually configurable of the model line. There will be 13 different interior color combinations at launch, with leather colors like Lavender and Sage Grey, and you can also go for a leather-free Race-Tex interior with Porsche's classic Pepita textile. It will also be offered with four different interior packages (no word on what those are) and five accent packages (same), plus "a new variety of decorative trims and accents is also available, offering different materials and color choices that enable perfect coordination with the chosen interior color. Contrasting stitching and harmonized accent colors add further individuality and exclusivity." Too bad all of Porsche's photos just show a black interior with bits of Turbonite trim and stitching, though it does at least seem like the interior has nicer touchpoints than the Macan EV. If that's not enough, the Cayenne EV will have lots of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur options, and you'll even be able to order a totally custom one-off creation through the Sonderwunsch division, something not possible with past Cayennes.
We don't know exactly when Porsche will reveal the Cayenne Electric, but it should be shown before the end of the year. When the EV goes on sale in 2026, it will sit on dealership floors alongside the existing internal combustion Cayenne, which will continue on with gas and hybrid engines at least through 2030.