Bentley Finally Takes Inspiration From The Blue Train With Radical EXP 15 Concept Debuting New Design Language

For years and years I have been wanting Bentley to make a car with styling inspired by the 1930 Speed Six Gurney Nutting Sportsman Coupe, better known as the Blue Train. It was named after a race from Cannes to Calais that saw automobiles compete against the Le Train Bleu luxury train, which Bentley chairman and Le Mans winner Woolf Barnato won in 1930 in a four-door Speed Six. He subsequently commissioned the Gurney Nutting coupe, which had a fantastically long hood and low fastback roofline that looked like nothing else on the road, and like no Bentley that came after it.

Now Bentley has gone and made my wishes come true with a new electric concept car called the EXP 15 that was created by the brand's newly opened design studio at its headquarters, with the Blue Train serving as stimulation for the design team's creativity. Though its roofline and profile are Blue Train–esque, the EXP 15 is not at all retro, looking wholly modern and totally radical compared to Bentleys of the past however many decades. Bentley says that while the EXP 15 doesn't directly preview a new model, it's a look into future styling themes and ideas, including some that will be found on the compact electric SUV that Bentley will reveal next year.