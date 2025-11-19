2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric Is A 10-Second Car In 1,139-HP Turbo Guise

The exterior design isn't really surprising, as Porsche has been showing it off with minimal camouflage for months now. It's pretty damn big, measuring 196.3 inches long (2.2 inches longer than an ICE Cayenne), 78.0 inches wide (a tenth narrower) and 65.9 inches tall (a couple tenths lower). The biggest different is in the wheelbase, which has been stretched by almost 5 inches to 119.0 inches. To me, especially having seen some prototypes in person, the proportions are more wagon-y than past Cayennes. It has strong shoulders and prominent fender flares, a very Porsche-like nose with a large lower opening but no upper grille, and a similar rear end and diffuser treatment to the Macan. The design of the lower body cladding helps hide the mass of the battery pack, and you can spec an Off-Road Design package with different fascias. Pictured above in silver is the base Cayenne, which has slightly subtler bumper designs.

Porsche

Despite its size, the Cayenne Electric is one of the most aerodynamic SUVs on the road. Its drag coefficient of 0.25 is just 0.01 off the Gravity and Tesla Model X, achieved with things like active cooling flaps in the lower grille, air curtains in the front bumper, an almost totally smooth underbody, an adaptive rear spoiler, and optimized wheel designs. Frameless door glass helps, too. But by far the coolest design feature are the Turbo's aero blades, which extend out from the corners of the bumper to extend the lateral tear-off edges, improving air flow and increasing range at higher speeds. I'm sure that's true, but they also just look awesome. There will be a Coupe version of the Cayenne coming soon, which should be even slipperier.

Porsche says this is the most "comprehensively and individually customizable" Cayenne yet, and thank God for that. In addition to 13 standard colors, like the new Mystic Green on the Turbo in these photos, it'll have a bigger range of Paint to Sample colors than the Cayenne currently does. There are also nine different wheel options ranging from 20 to 22 inches, 12 different interior combinations, five accent packages and five interior packages. If that's not enough, the Cayenne can be personalized through Porsche's basically limitless Sonderwunsch program to create a one-off.