2026 Bentley Bentayga's All-Terrain Specification Turns It From Luxury Limo To Battle Wagon

On the outside, this looks like a fairly run-of-the-mill, slightly drab Bentayga. The only thing that gave away that there's something up was its 21-inch wheels wrapped in 285/45R21 Pirelli Scorpion winter tires that, in all honesty, looked tiny on this massive SUV. They're also by far the loudest part of the Bentayga's entire driving experience, including the burble of its V8, which makes a more-than-adequate 535 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. That noise is a small price to pay for the extra capability and sure-footedness the tires afford, but buyer beware — that mild drone can get a bit annoying (and rather un-Bentley-like) on long drives.

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These wheels were just a small part of what this particular Bentayga had going for it, though. The big thing here, as I said, is the All-Terrain Specification. Don't get it twisted, this option doesn't automatically get buyers those tires or a higher ride height. Instead of hardware (though you do also get some underbody skidplates), Bentley focuses on software, adding four off-road specific settings: Snow and Grass, Dirt and Gravel, Mud and Trail, and Sand. Instead of traditional front and rear locking differentials, Bentley uses all sorts of clever brake-based torque-vectoring tech to make up the difference. In fact, if the computer detects that a wheel is up in the air, it'll automatically start sending power to the wheels that actually have grip. That's clever stuff, and it'll never be useful for 99% of Bentayga owners. That's why I love it.

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Like in most cars, these settings will tailor the Bentayga's systems to deal with whatever terrain is thrown at it. In Mud and Trail, the big rig's air suspension raises by two inches and its traction control allows for a bit more slippage, so it'll dig for grip (or let you slide) a bit more than it normally would. It also enables Hill Descent Control in case you find yourself staring at the bottom of a mountain. I found this to be particularly useful during a brief snow squall I encountered in Pennsylvania. Yes, I know there's Snow mode, but I wanted more ride height and less traction control. Sue me.

Helping the Bentayga even further off-road — and on-road — was Bentley's Dynamic Ride technology, which makes use of the car's 48-volt system to keep body roll in check. When the going gets bumpy, it acts like an electric sway bar disconnect that can allow each corner to travel as far as the air suspension will allow it to, which is ideal if you ever want to go rock crawling in your $324,610 Bentayga. Oh, and I guess if you find yourself near a big puddle, which I didn't during my testing, the Bentayga can wade into up to 19 inches of water before things start going haywire.

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Of course, none of this is really necessary, but neither is the Bentayga. Who the hell cares? It all meant I was able to tackle the worst weather Pennsylvanian and New York had to throw at me without the car breaking a sweat, and at the end of the day, what more could you want?