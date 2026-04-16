2026 Bentley Bentayga's All-Terrain Specification Turns It From Luxury Limo To Battle Wagon
The Bentley Bentayga is far and away the automaker's most popular model, and like all Bentleys, it can be specced pretty much however you'd like it, with two different wheelbases, six different trim levels, V6 hybrid or V8 engines with different power levels, and nearly endless combinations of interior and exterior colors, options and packages.
For example, the car I tested was a Bentayga EWB Azure V8, meaning it was a long-wheelbase Bentayga with the all-important twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 motor and the comfort-oriented Azure trim package. That's a normal spec for a Bentayga, as was its Black Crystal paint job, but one fairly rare option took this Bentayga from a Greenwich cruiser to a go-anywhere luxury limo meant for the most desolate and snowed-in rich guy ski chalet: the $5,210 All-Terrain Specification. With that one simple package, the snowy and icy hell that was the New York Metro area was no match for this snow-shoed beast.
Full Disclosure: Bentley lent me a Bentayga with a full tank of gas to do with as I pleased for one very cold week.
All-Terrain all day
On the outside, this looks like a fairly run-of-the-mill, slightly drab Bentayga. The only thing that gave away that there's something up was its 21-inch wheels wrapped in 285/45R21 Pirelli Scorpion winter tires that, in all honesty, looked tiny on this massive SUV. They're also by far the loudest part of the Bentayga's entire driving experience, including the burble of its V8, which makes a more-than-adequate 535 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. That noise is a small price to pay for the extra capability and sure-footedness the tires afford, but buyer beware — that mild drone can get a bit annoying (and rather un-Bentley-like) on long drives.
These wheels were just a small part of what this particular Bentayga had going for it, though. The big thing here, as I said, is the All-Terrain Specification. Don't get it twisted, this option doesn't automatically get buyers those tires or a higher ride height. Instead of hardware (though you do also get some underbody skidplates), Bentley focuses on software, adding four off-road specific settings: Snow and Grass, Dirt and Gravel, Mud and Trail, and Sand. Instead of traditional front and rear locking differentials, Bentley uses all sorts of clever brake-based torque-vectoring tech to make up the difference. In fact, if the computer detects that a wheel is up in the air, it'll automatically start sending power to the wheels that actually have grip. That's clever stuff, and it'll never be useful for 99% of Bentayga owners. That's why I love it.
Like in most cars, these settings will tailor the Bentayga's systems to deal with whatever terrain is thrown at it. In Mud and Trail, the big rig's air suspension raises by two inches and its traction control allows for a bit more slippage, so it'll dig for grip (or let you slide) a bit more than it normally would. It also enables Hill Descent Control in case you find yourself staring at the bottom of a mountain. I found this to be particularly useful during a brief snow squall I encountered in Pennsylvania. Yes, I know there's Snow mode, but I wanted more ride height and less traction control. Sue me.
Helping the Bentayga even further off-road — and on-road — was Bentley's Dynamic Ride technology, which makes use of the car's 48-volt system to keep body roll in check. When the going gets bumpy, it acts like an electric sway bar disconnect that can allow each corner to travel as far as the air suspension will allow it to, which is ideal if you ever want to go rock crawling in your $324,610 Bentayga. Oh, and I guess if you find yourself near a big puddle, which I didn't during my testing, the Bentayga can wade into up to 19 inches of water before things start going haywire.
Of course, none of this is really necessary, but neither is the Bentayga. Who the hell cares? It all meant I was able to tackle the worst weather Pennsylvanian and New York had to throw at me without the car breaking a sweat, and at the end of the day, what more could you want?
The more you could want
Well, I'll tell you, to go along with my tester's rough-and-tumble exterior, it came with an incredibly calming and serene interior, thanks mostly to the Azure trim level that heightens the opulence you get with any Bentley. While the spec wasn't something I particularly loved — a Portland main hide over Beluga secondary hide with piano black veneer trim isn't exactly inspiring — the $11,760 Airline Seats and $9,615 Naim audio system certainly were.
There's nothing in the world like lying nearly completely flat in the back of a Bentley while some of your favorite music pumps out of a 1,720-watt 20-speaker audio system. Sadly, I didn't get to enjoy it much, since I was the one saddled with driving the damn thing (which was quite great in its own right), but my rear-seat passengers certainly enjoyed themselves.
I promise, my world in the front seat really wasn't that bad. After all, that big, thunderous V8 can rocket this massive, over-5,500-pound beast from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds and go on to a top speed that exceeds the tire speed rating (don't ask me how I know). Plus, with the help of Dynamic Ride, it's hardly a slouch in the corners. Sure, it's no Continental GT Speed, but it can still hustle when asked — and ask I did, all while getting a massage from the 20-way front seats.
Since no car is perfect, I will say there's a bit too much Audi-like switchgear inside, especially when it comes to the steering wheel stalks and buttons. But other than that, Bentley did a wonderful job of hiding this car's real roots, and no one will ever tire of pulling those big, metal air vent stoppers.
A car for conquering your universe
The Bentayga EWB Azure V8 is a special car, particularly when equipped with the All-Terrain Specification. A vehicle can rarely do so many things, especially when the tasks are as varied as chauffeuring and off-roading, but the Bentayga handles them in stride. I drove this car a lot over my week of testing — 624 miles to be exact — and not once did it ever seem like it wasn't up to the task. It was a great highway bomber, a relaxing chauffeur vehicle for my fiancée's parents, a hauler for our cats and luggage, and even a companion after I had to pick it up from the airport after not being able to get on a flight to Paris at the last minute (that's a story for another day).
Unfortunately for you and me, this kind of versatility doesn't come cheap. To even get in the door of an EWB Azure V8, you're going to have to fork over $276,250, but none of them will ever cost that little. When adding in the nearly $50,000 in options my tester had, plus destination, we hit that $324,610 price tag I mentioned earlier.
That's not an insignificant sum of money, but the Bentayga EWB Azure V8 isn't an insignificant car. It's a status symbol that tells the world you need the best, because you don't know what tomorrow holds, and the Bentayga will certainly be ready to tackle it.