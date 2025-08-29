Bentley CEO Says Tech Is For Proles And The Future Of Luxury Is More Coachbuilding

I personally love it when the leaders of luxury brands drop all pretenses toward egalitarianism and lean into flagrant snobbery. Luxury, after all, is about status and hierarchy, so dropping any sham commitments toward indulging the hoi polloi shows that CEOs fundamentally understand their mission, which is to sell very expensive stuff to very rich people. Enter Bentley CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser, who is bucking the number-one trend in the auto industry and justifiably deciding that his contrarian stance is a marketing point. In-car technology, in his view, is for proles. What his customers really need is more bespoke coachbuilding, as he told Newsweek in a recent interview.

Walliser has clearly thought through his position. Even expensive tech, in his view, is merely just tech. Customization, on the other hand... well, that's just the ticket in the new Gilded Age. And before you get your dander up and complain that Walliser is out of touch, consider that Bentley ownership implies a sort of willful, flamboyant out-of-touchness. Also, when it comes to the tech, who cares? I've test driven a bunch of Bentleys and the infotainment systems have never been what stuck in my mind. What I remember are things like removable cases for sunglasses, tire-valve caps that have little "Bs" on them, and buttery quilted leather seats. Details matter!