New Porsche Cayenne EV Can Be Charged Wirelessly At Home

Charging an EV at home really isn't difficult, but it can still be ever so slightly annoying. Is it less annoying than going to the gas station to fill up? Absolutely, but I'm also not going to pretend I wouldn't choose the "not plugging it in" option if it were available. I mean, I can charge my phone in the car wirelessly, and that's pretty great, so why wouldn't having that option with an EV also be awesome? With my 500e, I'm still stuck plugging it in, but if you buy the upcoming Porsche Cayenne EV, that will actually be an option.

Today, ahead of the Munich motor show, Porsche announced plans to offer the Cayenne EV with optional inductive charging, a move it says will make its latest EV more user-friendly. You'll still have to plug in on public chargers, so it hasn't completely eliminated the need for plugs, but at home, you'll be free. Just pull into your garage, get out, and your car will just charge on its own. No more walking out to your car to go somewhere, only to find you forgot to plug it in after carrying all your groceries inside.