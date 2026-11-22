7 Long Distance-Focused EV SUVs Ranked From Best To Worst Range
Both average new-car prices and fuel prices are hitting record highs left and right. The state of things would be enough to get any car enthusiast down, if it weren't for the fact that electric cars are rad as hell. Fast, stylish, and fuel-efficient, EVs seem to get better with each new model that is released and each new generation that refines an already good vehicle into something great (we're looking at you, Toyota bZ).
However, despite some highly competitive offerings, EVs haven't quite popped off yet. The Trump administration's brutal murder of the EV tax credit and subsequent loosening of CAFE standards didn't help. The technology is still relatively new, so EVs are generally more expensive upfront than gas-powered cars, and there's also the question of range, one of the major specters haunting EV adoption at larger scales.
Concerns about the range of EVs may have once been well-founded, but that's not so much the case anymore. Tons of electric vehicles, SUVs included, can now breach 300 miles on a charge, and several are pushing past the 400-mile boundary, too. With ranges like that, road tripping is more than feasible, say nothing of the 34 miles the average American drives per day.
To illustrate the point, we've gathered a list of seven electric SUVs with excellent ranges — all over 300 miles on a full charge. This isn't a comprehensive list, but rather a sampling of the field, from awe-inspiring Lucids to affordable-ish Fords. To make the list, the cars needed an official fuel economy estimate published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Perhaps unsurprisingly, more range is typically more expensive, and the longest-range SUVs out there are luxury vehicles, but a few more accessible rides made the list, too.
2027 BMW iX5 60 xDrive with 21 inch summer tires: 456 miles
Debuting for the 2027 model year, the BMW iX5 is a shakeup to the luxury EV SUV world in a couple of big ways. For starters, this is the German automaker's first electric iteration of the popular (but once-controversial) X5. Iterating on a beloved idea is always sure to ruffle some feathers, but actually driving the iX5 might just unruffle those feathers right back down. The iX5 is also one of the exceedingly few EV SUVs that come close to matching the range of the Lucid Gravity. However, the iX5 actually dethrones the Gravity and takes the top spot among long-distance-focused EV SUVs. The icing on the iX5 cake is that it somehow manages to be even cheaper than its Lucid rival.
There's only one version of the BMW iX5 for its inaugural year, known as the iX5 60 xDrive, and it MSRPs at $81,250 with the destination fee included. This leaves the iX5 around $20,000 cheaper than the Lucid Gravity with the longest range. That's an impressive accomplishment, even if the iX5 doesn't quite stack up in other ways. To get the full 456 miles of range, you'll need to opt for BMW's 21-inch M Aero Polygon 1116 M wheels or the 21-inch Aero Double-Spoke Bicolor 1113 wheels with summer tires that can be chosen for no additional cost. Other available wheels result in a range from 418 miles to 447 miles. Still not bad.
When it comes to performance and style, the iX5 feels distinctly X5-like, though it reportedly doesn't handle quite as well. BMW advertises a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds, which is slower than some rivals, and the iX5 also has less cargo space than the Gravity. Features abound, and the interior is comfortable and stylish.
2027 Lucid Gravity GT with 20F21R wheels: 450 miles
Lucid Motors flipped the American EV world on its head when it debuted the Lucid Air, which had a maximum range of up to 517 miles. Then the mad lads did it again with the Lucid Gravity, which held the record for the longest-range SUV until the BMW iX5 came onto the scene. Still, the Gravity is a lot more than just an exceptionally long-range SUV that, admittedly, looks like a cooler minivan.
In our test, we found that the Gravity is just hands-down exceptional. The SUV has also earned astounding 10/10 ratings from both Car and Driver and U.S. News & World Report, and it consistently lands among the top two or three entries in its class in other major publications. It's lauded for its alacrity off the line, generous cargo area, and its refined interior.
To get the most range possible, you'll need to get your hands on the mid-tier Grand Touring trim and keep the standard wheels, which are 20 inches in the front and 21 inches in the back. Other wheel options are available but reduce your overall range. This setup will run you $98,900 plus the $1,600 destination fee, which puts the Lucid Gravity GT just within the six-figure range before tax. In return, you get a screaming-fast 3.4-second 0-60 mph time, 828 horsepower, and the ability to charge up to 200 miles in under 11 minutes. And you get to drive one of the coolest cars on the road today.
Standard features on the Gravity GT include PerLuxe leather upholstery, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, a power liftgate, a 34-inch cockpit display, a 12.6-inch landscape pilot display, a wireless charging pad, a 10-speaker stereo, and tons of safety and driver assistance features. All-wheel drive is standard, but the optional third row reduces the range to 437 miles.
2027 Rivian R1S Premium Long Range with 22-inch wheels: 410 miles
The final 400-mile top dog on this list is the illustrious Rivian R1S. While Rivian has just recently dropped the smaller and better-than-we-ever-hoped-for 2027 R2 and has some of us biting our nails in anticipation of the smaller-yet R3, enthusiasts would be remiss to forget that the R1S is still a wildly impressive machine with monstrous off-road capabilities and up to a delicious 410 miles of maximum range. And on top of that, the R1S was one of just two large SUVs to earn the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ designation in 2026.
Another aspect that sets the R1S apart from its long-range competition is its status as a default seven-seater. While the Lucid Gravity offers an optional third row, the R1S is designed for it natively, and it's all the better for it. All three rows have adult-friendly legroom, even if getting all the way back takes some squeezing. The 2027 R1S starts at $85,885 for the base Premium trim with destination, and unlocking the full range requires upgrading to the long-range battery, which costs an extra $7,000. The setup produces 533 horsepower and can hustle from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds.
The interior is spacious and comfortable, offering abundant head- and legroom in the first two rows and well-cushioned seats. The design aesthetic is modern and distinctly premium, featuring metal and wood accents and soft plastics. It's the electro-minimalism we're used to by now but done superbly. The R1S can tow up to 7,700 pounds when properly equipped and also has off-road chops for days, thanks to its high torque rating, good ground clearance and standard surround-view camera system. Like many EVs, it's screen-forward, almost obnoxiously so, but that's a small price to pay for greatness.
2027 Tesla Model Y Premium RWD: 355 miles
Say what you will about Tesla — from dodging hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes probably being a bad thing to the company's vehicles' being inextricably linked to Elon Musk's questionable politics — but the fallen automaker did help pave the way for some of the truly exceptional EVs we have today, and the Tesla Model Y was no small part of that. You can yet see some of that luster in the Model Y's still-impressive range of up to 355 miles — 3 miles more than the larger Model X's 352-mile maximum.
The Model Y's range is a steep drop from the other luxury EV SUVs on this list, but it's important to remember that the above entries are the crème de la crème – the boundary-pushing pinnacle of EV design and the culmination of years and billions of dollars of R&D. They are, simply put, outliers among electric SUVs. Meanwhile, 355 miles of range is still far more than the majority of the field. And while the Model Y loses 55 miles of range compared to the R1S and its ilk, this Tesla is drastically less expensive up front. For the full 355-mile range, you'll need the standard-wheelbase Model Y Premium with rear-wheel drive, which runs a mere $47,630 with destination.
The downside, of course, is that you own a Tesla in a reality where the CEO appeared to have publicly thrown up a Sieg Heil. While the Model Y was once the world's best-selling car, it's been surpassed by many rivals in recent years. It has been knocked for its cumbersome touch controls, a stiff ride, and lots of cheap-feeling plastics. Sure, even the Long-Range Model Y Premium can sprint from 0-60 mph in 5.4 seconds (4.3 seconds with AWD), and has a spacious interior, but that's not particularly special anymore.
2027 Hyundai Ioniq 9 RWD: 335 miles
Hyundai has been killing it in the electrification game recently, and the Ioniq 9's introduction for the 2026 model year took the company's cred even higher. Made stateside, the Ioniq 9 is the most expensive Hyundai ever, with a starting price of $60,655 after destination fees. And while that's pretty pricey, you sure do get what you pay for. There's tons of space for both passengers and cargo, and the interior design is sleek and modern. It's also a three-row ride with room for six or seven, depending on the configuration, and the third row is largely adult-friendly. I'm a serial third-row hater, and I adored my time spent in the way back on the Ioniq 9. It's even easy to access, which earns it big points in my book.
The lineup's best range of 335 miles is found on the base S trim, which uses a single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup that produces 215 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. That's a lot less power than what you'll find above, meaning the Ioniq 9 is one of the slowest SUVs on this list, but a decent torque rating means it won't feel sluggish from a stop. Somewhat surprisingly, upgrading to a dual-motor trim with all-wheel drive only reduces the range by 15 miles while bumping the power output up to 303 hp, and it costs just $3,810 extra, which might just be worth it depending on how badly you need the extra range.
Standard features on the base S trim include cloth upholstery, heated seats, an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat, a 12.3-inch touch screen, a wireless charging pad, and a whole seven USB-C ports. Factor in the Ioniq 9's long list of ADAS features, like Hyundai's Highway Driving Assist 2, pedestrian and cyclist detection, and traffic-sign recognition, and the price starts to feel justified.
2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD Extended: 320 miles
While you might balk at seeing the beloved Mustang name slapped on an electric SUV of all things (an SUV Mustang? Make it make sense!), this Ford actually is the real deal. When we talk about well-rounded cars, this is what we mean. Heck, the 2027 Ford Mustang Mach-E even has a soft-roader trim. The Mustang Mach-E is screaming fast, super charismatic, fun to drive, spacious, relatively affordable, and long-ranged. Finding something to dislike about this SUV involves a level of nitpicking that isn't worth getting into here. If you haven't found yourself inside a Mustang Mach-E, reserve all judgment until you do, and get in one as soon as possible.
To get the most out of the Mustang Mach-E's range, you'll need to get the rear-wheel-drive Premium model with the extended battery pack, which unlocks the full 320-mile range. The Premium trim starts at $41,090 and carries a $2,045 destination fee, while the battery upgrade costs an extra $4,750. This version of the Mustang Mach-E sports 272 hp and 387 lb-ft of torque, which is more than enough to make this crossover feel truly fun.
The interior is upholstered with synthetic leather, and it's known to be comfortable and spacious in both rows, though you may want to stick to a maximum capacity of four due to the center column eating some of the rear middle legroom. The cabin design is centered around the Ford's 15.5-inch touch screen, which is vertically mounted and controls many car functions in addition to infotainment. Other standard features on the Premium trim include dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, and ambient interior lighting. Despite the Mustang Mach-E not having seen a refresh in a few years, it still feels stylish and modern.
2027 Chevrolet Equinox EV FWD: 319 miles
Coming in just shy of the Mustang Mach-E's 320-mile range is the 2027 Chevrolet Equinox EV at a very respectable 319 miles. The Chevy Equinox EV is what you might call the people's car. It's the least expensive SUV on this list by a few thousand bucks and a somewhat modest offering compared to the rest of the entries here, but it's by no measure a poor choice for EV shoppers.
The base LT 1 trim starts at $37,195 with destination. It's one of very few EVs under $40,000 that gets over 300 miles on a single charge, and you can get that mileage on any trim with front-wheel drive. Models with all-wheel drive lose about 12 miles of range, leaving them still solidly above the crucial 300-mile mark.
The best way to describe the Equinox EV is perhaps to call it familiar and predictable. There's not much flashy about it, and it's not particularly sprightly with its 220 horsepower. Testers report the Equinox EV rides smoothly with engaging handling, but notably heavy understeer takes some joy out of taking the SUV through corners. However, as a practical car used for commuting, city driving, and the occasional road trip, there's not much to actively dislike. The interior is spacious, albeit not exactly beautiful, and even tall passengers will have space in the back row. The Equinox EV also dodged Chevy's recent EV recall involving faulty brakes, which is a big point in its favor.
On the base LT 1 trim, you'll get features like cloth upholstery, manually adjustable front seats, a couple USB ports, and a 17.7-inch touch screen. Safety features include forward collision alert, rear park assist, and Teen Driver mode.