Both average new-car prices and fuel prices are hitting record highs left and right. The state of things would be enough to get any car enthusiast down, if it weren't for the fact that electric cars are rad as hell. Fast, stylish, and fuel-efficient, EVs seem to get better with each new model that is released and each new generation that refines an already good vehicle into something great (we're looking at you, Toyota bZ).

However, despite some highly competitive offerings, EVs haven't quite popped off yet. The Trump administration's brutal murder of the EV tax credit and subsequent loosening of CAFE standards didn't help. The technology is still relatively new, so EVs are generally more expensive upfront than gas-powered cars, and there's also the question of range, one of the major specters haunting EV adoption at larger scales.

Concerns about the range of EVs may have once been well-founded, but that's not so much the case anymore. Tons of electric vehicles, SUVs included, can now breach 300 miles on a charge, and several are pushing past the 400-mile boundary, too. With ranges like that, road tripping is more than feasible, say nothing of the 34 miles the average American drives per day.

To illustrate the point, we've gathered a list of seven electric SUVs with excellent ranges — all over 300 miles on a full charge. This isn't a comprehensive list, but rather a sampling of the field, from awe-inspiring Lucids to affordable-ish Fords. To make the list, the cars needed an official fuel economy estimate published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Perhaps unsurprisingly, more range is typically more expensive, and the longest-range SUVs out there are luxury vehicles, but a few more accessible rides made the list, too.