Tesla Reportedly Dodged Hundreds Of Millions In Taxes, Paying Nothing In 2025

Tesla makes some of the best-selling cars in the world. You'd imagine a company in such a position might make a lot of money, and you'd be right. If you'd think that making so much money would mean that the company was taxed on it, though, you'd have another thing coming. Tesla, apparently, has been hiding its profits in offshore companies that use complicated accounting to dodge any taxes. From Reuters:

For all but one of the past 20 years, a period in which Tesla reported U.S. revenues totaling $264 billion, the electric-vehicle manufacturer has declared owing no taxes to the American government. The most obvious reason for the low bill is a history of tax deductions related to losses Tesla incurred during more than a ​decade without profits. Green energy tax breaks offered by the federal government also cut Tesla some slack.

But a Reuters review of corporate filings by the company and foreign subsidiaries reveals another, and previously unreported, means of big savings: Tesla units in the Netherlands and Singapore in recent years posted $18 billion in profits that were not taxed in those ‌countries. Without the help of a financial maneuver, moreover, those profits would likely have been reported and taxed in the United States. A common corporate tactic known as profit shifting, the maneuver likely enabled savings of more than $400 million on U.S. taxes, the analysis shows.

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Tesla hasn't publicly acknowledged profit shifting or explained what purpose its Dutch and Singaporean units serve in terms of tax planning.

But regulatory filings in Singapore show that a subsidiary there, Tesla Motors Singapore Holdings, received roughly $18 billion in profits between 2023 and early 2025 from TM International, a Dutch unit of which the Singapore subsidiary owns more than 99%. TM International, one of several Tesla units based in the Netherlands, is registered with Dutch authorities as a non-resident "partnership." It lists no employees and isn't required to file financial statements or pay Dutch taxes, the registry shows.

Neither Dutch nor Singapore filings give details about the partnership's operations, its dealings with sister units that manufacture and distribute Tesla products, or how or where the partnership's profits were generated. The filings in Singapore show that Tesla Motors Singapore Holdings is not taxed there on income derived from the partnership.