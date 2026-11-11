Average New Car Price Hits New Record High (And Even The Good News Doesn't Sound So Good)

Great news everyone! We just set another new record, and this time it has nothing to do with diesel prices. Sadly, though, it isn't nearly as cool as the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X destroying the Pikes Peak production car record over the summer. No, unfortunately for everyone who still has to work for a living, Kelley Blue Book reports the average transaction price for new cars hasn't just crossed the $50,000 mark. In October, the average transaction price rose to a level never before seen in the U.S. So that's pretty exciting. Aren't you thrilled to be alive right now to experience it?

Using data from its parent company, Cox Automotive, KBB says the average price consumers paid for new cars in the U.S. hit $51,109 in the month of October. That's 1.3% higher than it was in September and a 2.1% increase year-over-year. Higher prices aren't usually a good thing, especially when those higher prices are on things most people need to use every day (cars) instead of luxuries that you don't have to own to participate in society. The average MSRP of new vehicles is also up, reportedly hitting $52,933 in October, up 1.4% versus September and 2.4% higher year-over-year.

That said, it isn't all bad news. There's always a silver lining, and this time around, KBB says, "The Kelley Blue Book ATP estimate marked an all-time high even as vehicle price inflation in October was below long-term averages." Yes, you read that right. The average price people are paying for new cars hit an all-time high in October, but at least the rate of inflation isn't as high as it could be. Don't you feel grateful for that? I know I do. From the sound of it, dealers are also perfectly happy to let customers pay those high prices, as opposed to chasing faster turnover: