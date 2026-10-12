If You're Wondering What Elon Musk's Politics Have To Do With Tesla's Cars, Watch 'Musk'

I'm not going to say that "Musk" is a perfect film — it's hard to cover a man who's done so much in just one movie, and even at four hours there are things I wish the documentary had taken the time to cover — but it's very good at showing how money and data link all of Musk's endeavors. Zip2 gave him the money to do PayPal, which gave him the money to do SpaceX, which (through government funding) gave him the cash to invest in Tesla. Tesla stock skyrocketed, based largely on Musk's promises of autonomy, and that cash allowed him to buy politicians — politicians that keep investigations off Musk's back and government funding in his pockets. No part of the network exists without the others, and all are necessary for Musk's goals.

The "Musk" documentary is only in limited release right now, but it's worth seeking out when it comes to your town — it's well worth the time it spends building its story. For those of you who ask why we cover the man's politics, look no further than this film.