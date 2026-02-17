2026 Toyota bZ Woodland Is For Normal Outdoorsy People Who Just Want A Good Car

In a nice contrast to its behind-the-curve EV plans in recent years, Toyota is launching three new electric crossovers in 2026, augmenting the existing bZ, the sole EV in its lineup. One of those EVs continues the bZ naming scheme, though in a less-annoying way than the direction Toyota would've gone if it had stuck with bZ4X. As you may have guessed from said name, the new 2026 Toyota bZ Woodland is, in the automaker's words, "made for life in the great outdoors."

But Toyota says the bZ Woodland isn't aimed at people who want to do serious off-roading or long trips out into the middle of nowhere — instead the focus is people who want to do regular outdoorsy things, like kayaking or camping or skiing, that lots of cargo space and more than a semblance of off-road capability would be a benefit for. That's a bit of a refreshing stance these days, when many automakers have started producing absurdly over-capable off-roaders in pursuit of buyers who likely won't be nearly that hardcore in reality.

To that end, I think Toyota's done well here. The bZ Woodland is well-packaged, nice to drive, and should easily be able to handle any of the off-roading its owners will actually throw at it, and then some. Plus, it's a win for the wagon-lover community.

Full disclosure: Toyota invited me to Ojai, California, for a few days so I could drive the bZ Woodland and new C-HR, as well as check out the new Highlander.