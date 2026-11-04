GM Recalls Over 67,000 Chevy Blazer EVs And Cadillac Lyriqs, Vistiqs, And Even Celestiqs For Temporary Loss Of Braking
General Motors is recalling 67,380 Chevrolet Blazer EVs And Cadillac Lyriqs, Vistiqs, and even Celestiqs because under specific circumstances, a software defect can cause a temporary loss of braking ability. According to the NHTSA recall report, GM is aware of 20 minor accidents due to the fault, two of which resulted in minor injuries. Fortunately, the condition only arises at low speeds, but any loss of braking is a deeply concerning and dangerous occurrence. Two-wheel-drive Cadillac Lyriqs are not included in the recall, and the only Blazer EV trims involved are SS and Police Pursuit Vehicles.
Cadillac Lyriqs are hit hardest by the recall, which includes 474 2023 Lyriqs, 22,819 2024 Lyriqs, 11,926 2025 Lyriqs, 9,322 2026 Lyriqs, and 44 2027 Lyriqs. The recall also includes 13,627 2026 Vistiqs and 5,175 2027 Vistiqs, as well as 51 2025 Celestiqs, and 31 2026 Celestiqs. (This is one of our best glimpses yet into how many Celestiqs have been sold.) The only Chevrolets included in the recall are 562 2024 Blazer EVs, 2012 2025 Blazer EVs, 1,314 2026 Blazer EVs, and 23 2027 Blazer EVs. VINs are already searchable on NHTSA's website, and the remedy comes in the form of an over-the-air update for owners who have opted in to those, otherwise owners will have to take their vehicles to dealerships to have the software update downloaded.
It only occurs in a very specific scenario
The conditions that lead to the temporary loss of brake function are very specific. According to the recall report and GM's testing, "when the brakes are lightly applied at low speeds during a sharp turn and the vehicle encounters a bump or depression – such as at the end of a driveway – a momentary release and reapplication of the brakes may cause the software's slip calculation to misinterpret wheel movement. In some instances, this may result in a temporary loss of braking. The phenomenon is unique to certain vehicles equipped with performance all-wheel drive (pAWD, RPO X0E) and is resolved when the brakes are applied again."
GM already recalled 21,469 all-wheel-drive Lyriqs for a similar issue in 2024, but it found that vehicles built with the software changes following that recall and vehicles that already received the software update from that recall are still susceptible to the conditions described in the new recall, and they need the latest update. The latest software update corrects the slip calculation in the vehicle's brake system control module that causes the temporary loss of braking, which coincidentally is the same claim made on the 2024 recall. Hopefully this time it actually fixes the problem.
If you drive one of the cars included in the recall, be aware of the possibility of braking loss, and remember that if you experience braking loss, normal brake function should return on the next brake press. Dealers should already be notified of the recall, but owner notification is estimated to begin on December 14.