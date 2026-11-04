GM Recalls Over 67,000 Chevy Blazer EVs And Cadillac Lyriqs, Vistiqs, And Even Celestiqs For Temporary Loss Of Braking

The conditions that lead to the temporary loss of brake function are very specific. According to the recall report and GM's testing, "when the brakes are lightly applied at low speeds during a sharp turn and the vehicle encounters a bump or depression – such as at the end of a driveway – a momentary release and reapplication of the brakes may cause the software's slip calculation to misinterpret wheel movement. In some instances, this may result in a temporary loss of braking. The phenomenon is unique to certain vehicles equipped with performance all-wheel drive (pAWD, RPO X0E) and is resolved when the brakes are applied again."

GM already recalled 21,469 all-wheel-drive Lyriqs for a similar issue in 2024, but it found that vehicles built with the software changes following that recall and vehicles that already received the software update from that recall are still susceptible to the conditions described in the new recall, and they need the latest update. The latest software update corrects the slip calculation in the vehicle's brake system control module that causes the temporary loss of braking, which coincidentally is the same claim made on the 2024 recall. Hopefully this time it actually fixes the problem.

If you drive one of the cars included in the recall, be aware of the possibility of braking loss, and remember that if you experience braking loss, normal brake function should return on the next brake press. Dealers should already be notified of the recall, but owner notification is estimated to begin on December 14.