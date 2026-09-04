Diesel Hit A New Record High, Just As We Predicted Yesterday

We're half a year into the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran that has severely limited oil throughput at the Strait of Hormuz, and diesel just hit a new all-time record high of $5.85 per gallon, according to AAA. It eclipses the previous all-time high of $5.82 that was set back on June 19, 2022, and while your car probably doesn't take diesel fuel, rest assured this is going to spell trouble. Since it's used throughout freight and delivery networks, high diesel prices mean higher transportation costs, and do you know who ends up picking up that bill? You and me.

Effects have already been seen at the grocery store, especially with produce, meat, and other perishables that need to be hauled in and restocked frequently. Also, you can forget about anything that needs to be harvested with diesel-powered farm equipment being cheap ever again. The longer diesel remains elevated, the longer the list of common goods that'll see prices rise.

Here's what has been driving diesel prices up, specifically. From the Associated Press:

Before the U.S. and Israel launched their war against Iran in late February, the national average for a gallon of diesel was about $3.76 in the U.S., per AAA. Prices quickly climbed as the cost of crude oil — the main ingredient in diesel, as well as gasoline — soared amid supply chain disruptions and production cuts across the Middle East, notably with most tanker traffic bottlenecked in the key Strait of Hormuz. Despite prices cooling some during hopes for peace earlier in the summer, oil has now renewed its climb as fighting once more escalates between the U.S. and Iran. [...] Diesel has been more expensive than gasoline for decades, and its price has risen at a faster pace during recent energy crises. Some reasons include more limited supply, less flexibility in demand, and diesel's position in global commerce overall. Individual households may find ways to drive less when gas prices are high, for example, but there's fewer immediate substitutes for networks that rely on diesel to help produce and haul goods worldwide. [...] Fuel accounts for roughly 15% to 30% of the total cost of food, according to the Independent Grocers Alliance, a grouping of 7,500 global supermarkets. Because of this, higher diesel costs often result in more expensive food, although it can take a while for energy shocks to wind their way through the supply chain. Items that need to stay refrigerated while they're transported are often the first to see prices rise, according to David Ortega, a professor of food economics and policy at Michigan State University. In July, for example, overall U.S. grocery prices were up 2.7% compared to last July, but seafood prices were up 7% and fresh fruit prices were up 4.9%. [...] Back in April, e-commerce giant Amazon rolled out a temporary 3.5% fuel and logistics surcharge on some third-party sellers. And United Parcel Service, FedEx and the United States Postal Service also moved to add fees on some of the packages they ship earlier in the war, citing rising operational costs for fuel overall. [...] Experts warn that the consequences could continue to deepen — particularly in countries in Africa and Asia, which rely more heavily on imports from the Middle East and have already been hit the hardest by energy shocks over the course of the war.

You can all take some solace in knowing that, when adjusted for inflation, diesel prices have been higher in the past. Just before the 2008 financial crisis, diesel peaked at around $4.74. That's the equivalent of $7.20 in today's money. Even 2022's record of $5.82 would be $6.56 in 2026 money. Still, I don't think that matters much to people who can barely afford to get by. I know it's not moving the needle for me.

What should move the needle is our predictive prowess. Just yesterday we said this would happen, so you can start calling us Jalopstradamus.