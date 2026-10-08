Americans Still Aren't Buying EVs Despite High Gas Prices

Happy Thursday! It's October 8, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at how the Trump administration has driven EV sales into the ground, while also helping to slow sales on big trucks and luxury SUVs. We'll also look at law exemptions for autonomous tractor trailers, and Polestar's ominous sales.

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