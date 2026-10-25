Rivian And Volvo Make The Only Large SUVs To Get IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Ratings In 2026

Every year, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gives Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ designations to the new cars that it deems the safest. These selections are determined via crash test results, headlight ratings, pedestrian and vehicle front crash prevention capabilities, seatbelt reminders, ease of child seat lower anchor and tether installation, and whiplash prevention ratings. A Top Safety Pick+ must receive Good ratings in its small and moderate overlap front crash tests, as well as its side tests. Top Safety Pick+ winners also have Acceptable to Good standard headlights, Good standard pedestrian front crash prevention tech, and Acceptable to Good standard vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention tech.

The organization's website lets you see all its best picks at a glance, and while some segments produce more TSP+ worthy products than others, one that produced a surprisingly small pool was the Large SUV class. Filtering for the biggest of sport utility vehicles that met the IIHS' most stringent requirements, just two made the cut for 2026: the Rivian R1S and the Volvo EX90. They're both electric and are classified as luxury vehicles.