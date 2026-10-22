2027 Ford Mustang Mach-E Trail Is Ready For A Camping Weekend, Not Rock Crawling

With the trend of casual off-roading SUVs, any automaker wouldn't hesitate to take a second bite of the soft-roader cherry. Ford revealed the Mustang Mach-E Trail on Thursday, a new outdoor-focused trim package for the electric vehicle's base all-wheel-drive model. The trim would be perfect for a day trip to a picturesque hiking trail or a weekend camping getaway to a national park, with improved ground clearance and Ford's Pro Power Onboard generator standard. However, this Mustang Mach-E isn't quite ready for true off-roading despite the trim's name.

Ford added a specially tuned suspension with marginal ride-height increases: 0.4 inches in the front and 0.6 inches in the rear. The passive struts and springs were tweaked to tackle dirt and gravel roads without sacrificing its capabilities on pavement. The Trail trim also borrow the steering rack, 19-inch wheels and Michelin CrossClimate 2 tires from the awesome Mach-E Rally.

Ford

The Mach-E Trail's most useful addition is the standard 400W Pro Power Onboard system, with the outlets being fitted inside the EV's cargo area and at the back of the center console. The trim is also packaged with a Carbon Black front fascia and Mach-E Trail logos. I hope you weren't expecting any aluminum skid plates, because there aren't any.