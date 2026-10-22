2027 Ford Mustang Mach-E Trail Is Ready For A Camping Weekend, Not Rock Crawling
With the trend of casual off-roading SUVs, any automaker wouldn't hesitate to take a second bite of the soft-roader cherry. Ford revealed the Mustang Mach-E Trail on Thursday, a new outdoor-focused trim package for the electric vehicle's base all-wheel-drive model. The trim would be perfect for a day trip to a picturesque hiking trail or a weekend camping getaway to a national park, with improved ground clearance and Ford's Pro Power Onboard generator standard. However, this Mustang Mach-E isn't quite ready for true off-roading despite the trim's name.
Ford added a specially tuned suspension with marginal ride-height increases: 0.4 inches in the front and 0.6 inches in the rear. The passive struts and springs were tweaked to tackle dirt and gravel roads without sacrificing its capabilities on pavement. The Trail trim also borrow the steering rack, 19-inch wheels and Michelin CrossClimate 2 tires from the awesome Mach-E Rally.
The Mach-E Trail's most useful addition is the standard 400W Pro Power Onboard system, with the outlets being fitted inside the EV's cargo area and at the back of the center console. The trim is also packaged with a Carbon Black front fascia and Mach-E Trail logos. I hope you weren't expecting any aluminum skid plates, because there aren't any.
Extended-range batteries are now standard
Ford has a few other updates for the entire 2027 Mustang Mach-E lineup. First, the extended-range battery is now standard for every Mach-E. The larger battery provides 88 kWh of capacity for the Select and Premium trims and 91 kWh for the GT and Rally. The Detroit automaker also noted that the optional front motor is now more affordable while offering the same performance as the previous drive unit. With these improvements, the base Select RWD trim starts at $42,040 including the destination charge.
Ford is essentially offering the Mustang Mach-E Trail for $47,335 as an off-road touch to its entry-level Select trim. Those looking for a more extreme machine still have the Mach-E Rally, but you'll have to shell out $53,040. If you're willing to settle for this unpaved middle ground, the Mach-E Trail will be available during the first quarter of 2027.