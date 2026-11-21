Over the last few years, Flock cameras and other AI-powered automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) have steadily spread across the United States, and until recently, the spread was relatively silent. Today, Flock Safety has over 145,000 cameras deployed throughout the nation, though their prevalence hasn't made the public any safer. And it's not just major roads being spied on and license plates being tracked.

Over 100 public school systems have let Flock Safety expand its private spy network onto their campuses, according to The 74, leaving hundreds of thousands of students nationwide surveilled without their consent. This is affecting students of all ages, too. Some 150 colleges and universities have introduced mass surveillance to their campuses through Flock cameras, too, per Policing and Society: An International Journal of Research and Policy.

If having your kids being spied on from the moment they enter the campus isn't concerning enough, there's also Flock Safety's track record to worry about. Flock cameras are notoriously easy to hack, and they collect an absurd amount of information, some of which lives unencrypted on the camera itself. In the past, Flock cameras have even been caught streaming on the open web, according to a report by 404Media.