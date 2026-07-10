A Flock Camera Error Ended With An Auto Journalist Detained By Police Over A 'Stolen' Range Rover

We've talked a lot about Flock cameras and the dangers they can pose to your privacy, but as one fellow automotive journalist recently found out, they can actually pose a physical danger as well. The Drive's Director of Content and Product (and one of my dear friends), Joel Feder, and his wife found themselves on the wrong end of a very intense police detention situation after Flock AI surveillance cameras mistakenly pinged the license plate on the back of the Range Rover press car he was testing as stolen.

As detailed in Feder's story on The Drive, Police in Plymouth, Minnesota, had been following him and the $155,000 Range Rover for days via cameras. While backing out of a parking spot at a strip mall, "four cop cars came flying out of nowhere and boxed us in." Officers then jumped out of the car, shouting at the two with their hands on their guns, and it was all because of a data error made 2,000 miles away in California.

Following a tense talk with the officers as Feder tried to explain why he was in possession of a six-figure SUV that wasn't his but — crucially — wasn't stolen (an interaction not completely alien to auto journalists who have been pulled over, trust me), he asked one of the officers why the hell this was all happening. This was the situation:

"The plates on this car are stolen," Officer Ganshyn said. My face must've twisted in disbelief because he continued, saying they weren't sure whether the car itself or just the plates were stolen. This made absolutely no sense. Car companies keep meticulous track of the fleets they loan out to the media. The vehicles all have special manufacturer or dealer plates that are logged every time one enters or exits. The officers eventually ran the Range Rover's VIN, and it came back clean, but in their view, the plates were definitely stolen. Before I could even process that, another officer dropped the big surprise: they'd actually been tracking me around town for days via Flock cameras.

Once one of these Flock cameras pinged that the Range Rover was in that particular parking lot, police got in position.