Flock Won't Take No For An Answer, Keeps Cameras In Service After Communities Cancel Contracts

Cities across the country have been dropping their Flock camera contracts left and right as people object to the surveillance state they enable. Canceling these contracts isn't always a straightforward process, however. The Verge reports that Flock is not only delaying the removal of their equipment from communities that have requested it, but also reactivating it when officials take matters into their own hands.

One of these cities is Plymouth, Minnesota, where Joel Feder of The Drive was wrongfully accused of driving a stolen car based on a bad Flock hit. The city council voted to cancel its contract with Flock on September 22, and officially notified Flock the following day. From The Drive:

[Plymouth Police Chief Eric] Fadden said, "We did not hear any reply from Flock Safety Corporate or Legal, other than some communication with our local representative."

Flock's silence and refusal to comply with the canceled contract forced the Police Chief to take matters into his own hands. "After hearing nothing for more than a week, I directed our staff to disconnect the power cords from the cameras in order to be sure that they are not functioning or recording plates," Fadden said.

It's rather ironic that the chief of police ended up instructing his officers to do exactly the same thing some vandals have done to disable the cameras. With Flock not responding to multiple attempts to cancel the service, this appeared to be the only way to be sure the cameras were off, as the city council's vote required.