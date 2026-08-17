5,000 Flock Cameras Cover Atlanta, Yet The Police Are Resolving Fewer Crimes

Flock is the name on the lips of a lot of fed-up American citizens as of late, thanks to the litany of ways this dystopian mass surveillance company has angered the public and caused harm. Despite the vast array of blunders, including (but certainly not limited to) creepy cops using the database to track down and stalk their ex-partners, and even the wrongful detainment of a fellow automotive journalist, some people still think the cameras are a good thing. Now, new data shows that Atlanta, the city with over 5,000 Flock Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPRs), and the city that Flock Safety calls home, has not seen a meaningful decrease in its crime clearance rates despite an eightfold increase in the number of Flock cameras.

In 2024, Flock claimed that "one additional Flock Safety License Plate Recognition (LPR) camera per sworn officer correlates with a 9.1% increase in clearance rate," but Atlanta Community Press Collective found that Atlanta Police Department's FBI Crime Data Explorer clearance rates have shown no such correlation. In fact, between 2021 and 2025, which are the first and last full years for which comparable clearance data are available, APD had its worst homicide clearance rate in 2025, at just 48% — despite the boom in Flock camera numbers.