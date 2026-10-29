Republican Anti-Flock Bill Might Ban All Automated Traffic Enforcement

The rise of mass automated license-plate-reader surveillance in recent years, its reckless implementation and rampant abuse by rank-and-file police officers have quickly become unacceptable to many Americans. So it's perhaps unsurprising that U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie and six co-sponsors introduced the Flock-Off Act in Congress last month. The bill proposed withdrawing all federal funding from any municipality with "covered camera system" operator contracts, not just with Flock. The bill's language would also cover automated speed and red light cameras.

Massie, a Kentucky Republican who lost his primary in May, said his bill aims to prevent law enforcement from surveilling "law-abiding citizens." Despite good intentions, though, the lawmakers behind the Flock-Off Act seemingly didn't comprehend the ramifications of its catch-all wording. The only Democratic co-sponsor of the bill, California Rep. Ro Khanna, told Streetsblog, "I'm for speed and red light cameras. You don't have speed and red light cameras being abused by police officers." Currently, the Flock-Off Act exempts only cameras used for tolling and cameras placed within a mile of the country's northern and southern borders.