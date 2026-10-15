Man Creates DIY Flock-Style Cameras That Only Scan Police Plates And For Some Reason The Cops Are Annoyed By This

Sistilli released a couple of YouTube videos showing his homemade ALPR to track police cars. It wasn't actually very effective. It only correctly identified two out of seven cruisers that passed his location during the hour he tested it, and it did not capture the license plates of either one, which is about as reliable as a real Flock camera. Still, that was enough for several Peel Regional Police officers to pay Sistilli a visit about his cop-detecting ALPR, even though he'd done nothing wrong.

Only excerpts of his police encounter appear in the video, but Sistilli says that officers were very polite (I'd expect no less of Canadians). They do appear to have a friendly chat, which is rather different than the American approach to policing. They query Sistilli about his intentions with the ALPR system. From Tom's Hardware:

One of them [the officers] took the time to specifically mention how scary it would be for them, because people would be able to find out where they lived, when they got on their shift and what they were doing throughout the day, and that that type of powerful information could put them personally at risk for any bad apples that might want to track them down.



Gee, you don't say. It's funny how the moment the cameras are turned on them, police are suddenly worried about their their own movements being tracked, and how such data could enable "bad apples" to stalk them. You know, just like police have been caught doing to innocent civilians time and time again. From Straight Arrow:

I wanted to see whether it was feasible and use the irony to illustrate a point. Sometimes it's easier to show people what this kind of surveillance means by turning it around than by simply explaining what companies like Flock are doing.

In that, Sistilli has succeeded. Yet when Sistilli pointed out the double standard at play here, the officers still didn't get it. Their failure to see the connection between their fears, and the fears of every innocent person whose license plate ends up in an ALPR database somewhere, is a whole other problem.