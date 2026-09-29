Flock Forces Website Showing Camera Locations To Shut Down, Because 'Transparency Matters'

Flock Safety is famously known for its accountability and transparency, as well as its airtight security. That must be why it has forced a website showing the locations of its cameras and other surveillance hardware to shut down. The Intercept reports that cybersecurity researcher Joshua Michael, who runs the website FlockSurveillance.org, received a trademark infringement complaint on behalf of Flock, and a strongly worded letter that "requested" the site to be taken down. As of Monday, September 28, the website is unavailable.

Flock says it has 120,000 cameras across 49 states. DeFlock, which collects and shares data submitted by the public, puts that number closer to 143,000. Michael's information comes from a different source: Flock itself. For a time in late 2025, it was quite easy to access Flock's network using a security key exposed publicly on Flock's systems, granting full access to the entire FlockOS system. The amount of data that was exposed here is staggering, including live access to drone telemetry, police car locations, and even individual officer locations through their body cams. While Michael was in there, he saved a snapshot of all Flock device locations as of December 2025. This data became the backbone of his own map.

As a white-hat hacker, Michael did the responsible thing and reported the security breach to Flock. At least, he tried to, three times before finally getting a response that pretty much blew him off. It wasn't until Michael published a detailed blog post about his findings that Flock finally patched this massive security hole. Around that time, Flock also published a blog post definitively stating that Flock has never been hacked. The ACLU has documented a long history of Flock misleading the public in multiple ways.