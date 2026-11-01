Bad Flock Info Leads Police To Tow Wrong Car, Then Towing Company Totals It

Police continue to blindly trust Flock cameras above and beyond the evidence in front of their own eyes. After incorrectly connecting Rosalyn Crump's car to a shooting that had occurred the previous day, police had her car towed and impounded as evidence, reports Moneywise. Within hours, they realized they had the wrong car. That doesn't magically reverse the damage the car suffered from being towed that led to it being declared totaled, leaving Crump without a car even though she did nothing wrong.

Of course, a Flock camera was involved. In this case, it appears that it was not the technology that made a mistake, but the people using it. According to WWBT 12 On Your Side, Richmond, Virginia, police didn't have a license plate number for the suspect's car, making it impossible to search Flock's records for that plate. Flock cameras collect more than just license plate information, so police searched for a make, model, color, and approximate model year.

Based on this extremely vague description, police zeroed in on Crump's 2012 Hyundai Elantra. Around 2 a.m. they started looking through the windows with flashlights to see what was in plain sight, which isn't technically a "search" — at least, not one that would require a warrant. Crump came outside to talk to police, who were absolutely certain her car was involved with the shooting. Body cam video obtained by 12 On Your Side shows her telling police: