How Easy Is It To Hack Flock Cameras?

Flock cameras are everywhere these days, whether you like it or not. Something tells us you probably don't, as it's one of the few things liberals and conservatives have united over. While the topics of how police are misusing Flock cameras and the unimaginably huge number of pictures they take are well trodden by now, we were curious as to how easy it is for a potential bad actor to hack one of Flock's automated license plate readers. We should be clear that this will not be a how-to guide on hacking Flock cameras, nor do we encourage such illegal activities.

But to answer the big question posed up top: It looks like it is indeed pretty darn easy to hack Flock cameras, according to those who claim to have done it. But if you ask Flock about it, they'll tell you that while findings are legitimate, the situation with real, on-duty cameras isn't quite that straightforward and that the Flock system has never suffered a real breach.

Back in November 2025, cybersecurity pro and lifelong hacker Jon "GainSec" Gaines published a white paper on GitHub detailing Flock's vulnerabilities, which were explored in a YouTube video by Benn Jordan. The long and short of it is that after Gaines, uh, gained physical access to a Flock camera device purchased online secondhand, a simple procedure consisting of button presses, connecting to a network, and terminal commands gave him access to the camera's internal data and allowed him to "install whatever the hell you want on it." As one would gather from the title of Jordan's video, this process takes less than 30 seconds, and the things a malicious party could do with this level of access are only limited by their own imagination.