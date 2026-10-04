The Number Of Cities That Have Dropped Flock Camera Contracts Has Quietly Been Exploding

The race to end your local Flock contract is off! Or at least, the speed in which municipalities have taken to dropping the questionable automatic license plate readers and dodgy company has increased tenfold within the last couple of months.

Larger cities began pulling off the wool that was covering their eyes earlier this year when investigations performed by authorities and media revealed how ALPR data was being used, and who was using it. One of the stories surrounded Dayton, Ohio, where officials found data was shared with the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Then its hometown newspaper found in its investigation of the cameras' data that several law enforcement agencies were conducting inappropriate searches. Search history included "immigration," "abortion," and cultural stereotypes.

As media outlets like us began covering the ALPR abuse use cases more often — especially after friend of Jalopnik, The Drive's Joel Feder, had an encounter with police in a Range Rover press car that Flock cameras had wrongfully flagged — more municipalities both city and county have been getting questioned by their own constituents as to how ALPR data was being used, and who was accessing it. Some outright demanded they get shut off. That escalated to the people taking matters into their own hands if their councils didn't take what they said to heart.

The topper to the ALPR disaster cake was when Florida, of all states and places, announced the takedown of its ALPRs on state highways. Texas ended funding for ALPR cameras as well, leaving some municipalities in a state of limbo regarding what to do with upcoming contract renewals. Now Flock contracts are being canceled or rejected faster than the vigilantes taking to tearing down the cameras in their areas.