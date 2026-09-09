Cops Ticket Insured Driver For Having No Insurance Because Flock Said So

Supporters of Flock cameras and other automatic license plate readers often say that you have nothing to worry about if you've done nothing wrong. Yet a student in Georgia now has to fight a citation for not having insurance, despite presenting a valid insurance card when she was pulled over. It's all thanks to an ALPR alert on her new car, reports WSB-TV.

The student has not been identified, but her mother, Renee Jones, says she had just gotten a new car and left for college, only to get pulled over in Atlanta. An ALPR had flagged her temporary license plate for an insurance issue. Temp plates have been abused so much that their mere existence may be a red flag to some officers, whether they deserve to be or not. Combine that with any Flock alert, and that's all the pretext for a stop that they need.

"Upon showing proof of insurance in this instance, she was still issued a ticket citation," Jones said in an interview with WSB-TV. She did everything she was supposed to do, including having insurance and presenting proof when requested. Apparently, even the proof that law enforcement requires isn't good enough when the computer says otherwise. This wasn't even a one-time fluke, either. The very next day, she got pulled over in nearby Cobb County for exactly the same reason. Now she has to go to court to prove her innocence, which her valid insurance card should have proven in the first place.