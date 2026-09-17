Cops Are Looking Stuff Up On Flock And Putting 'LMAO,' 'WEIRD KID,' And 'Sexy' As Reasons

According to an analysis of Flock search logs done by the non-profit digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation, some reasons given include "LOL," "LMAO" (that's for when the suspected crime is funnier than "LOL" can convey), "sexy" (seriously creepy), and the refreshingly honest "idk lol." Some other examples include "Hehe," "robbery i don't remember the case number leave me alone," "d*ckhead" but it's an i instead of an asterisk, "sh*thead" in the same spirit, "idiot," "driving around being weird," and "WEIRD KID." These aren't isolated incidents, either. The searches for terms like "LOL" span multiple days and months, scanning thousands of devices across ALPR networks.

EFF also found a whole bunch of searches where the reason given was literal keyboard gibberish. Think something that looks like "ggyjgyujdsrdghdfhjkghjghk" — basically what you'd get if a cat walked all over your laptop, or what you'd type as a response to some yogurt lid survey you're only doing so you can enter a contest. The joke here, of course, is that this isn't a ploy to get free yogurt, but rather how officers of the law are treating access to surveillance footage of us all.