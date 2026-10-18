Pros And Cons Of EV Vs. Internal Combustion Off-Road SUVs

For decades, one of the biggest debates among off-road enthusiasts has been whether gas or diesel trucks make for the better off-roader. There are plenty of good reasons to run both types of vehicles on your favorite trails, but gas and diesel enjoyers alike have a new issue to worry about. That would be the new kid on the block: electric SUVs with purported off-road chops for days. While it might've once been inconceivable that an electric vehicle could even come close to matching the performance of off-road all-stars like the Toyota Tundra, the Subaru Forester Wilderness, and even the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the introduction of the Rivian R1S and R1T in 2021 turned the off-roading world upside down.

As it turns out, modern EVs aren't just highly capable on pavement; they can also be tuned for seriously impressive rock crawling, and they even have some significant benefits over their competitors with traditional internal combustion engines. For one, many EVs have excellent ground clearance, and they need fewer pieces of specialized gear to excel on even the most challenging wilderness trails.

That's not to say that gas- and diesel-powered SUVs are now completely obsolete. Far from it. There are plenty of downsides, with the issue of range at the forefront of the discussion. It's just no longer so easy for non-electric off-road vehicles to claim superiority over the outdoors. And as EVs get better and battery technology improves, the dominance of gas and diesel rigs is sure to wane.