Only America Is Getting Hyundai's New Tucson XRT Pro That Has Actual Mechanical Upgrades

Sometimes, it can be very hard living in America, and I'm not talking about the politics of our leaders. I'm talking about the fact that there are so many really sick cars that are never sold in the U.S. for one reason or another. However, every once in a while, we get something the rest of the world doesn't that makes everything feel a bit nicer, and in this case, it's Hyundai's latest off-road-ish creation: the 2027 Tucson XRT Pro.

Sure, there's already been a Tucson XRT, but the Pro takes things up a notch with real mechanical upgrades over the normal XRT — and especially the standard Tucson — that make it better equipped to handle whatever sort of soft-roading situations you might find yourself in. It's certainly more fitting for the boxy, more aggressive look the new Tucson brings with it for its fifth generation.

Full Disclosure: Hyundai paid for my food and transportation so I could check out the 2027 Tucson and Tucson XRT Pro at a warehouse in Jersey City, New Jersey.