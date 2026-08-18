2027 Toyota Tundra And Sequoia Look Almost The Same, But They're Still Incredible Off-Roaders

Ideally, the first drive of a new vehicle will include some major changes compared to the previous model. You show up, drive the car, evaluate the changes, and report back on what you liked and didn't like. That's also not what Toyota did with the 2027 Tundra and Sequoia, though. The Sequoia's front end is now the same one you find on the Tundra, making it much more of a true Tundra Wagon than it was before, but if you're looking for major updates, you won't find them here.

Toyota did, however, add a Trailhunter trim to the '27 Tundra and Sequoia. If you can't keep up with Toyota's off-road trims, the Trailhunter is the one built for overlanding and rock crawling. TRD Pros, on the other hand, are meant for higher speeds in the desert. In addition to the rock crawling-focused upgrades that come with the new Trailhunter trims, the 14-inch center screen that was previously an upgrade in either vehicle now comes standard in both, and you get the latest version of Toyota's infotainment and safety systems. But really, the big story for 2027 is the new Trailhunter trims' locking rear differential, crawl control, front recovery hooks, better underbody protection, Old Man Emu suspension, trail tires, and bronze wheels.

It's hard to know how many people are really looking for a minivan that can both tow and rock crawl, but the new Trailhunters are a big deal to Toyota. Important enough that Toyota more or less turned the media drive into one incredibly long off-road adventure (including overnight camping). Since Toyota brought some TRD Pros along, we also got to have a little high-speed desert fun, complete with multiple truck jumps. It was a tough assignment, but when your boss forces you, what choice do you have? You've got to jump the trucks.

Full Disclosure: Toyota wanted me to drive the 2027 Tundra and Sequoia so badly, it flew me to Grand Junction, Colorado, put me up in a hotel, and provided plenty of food and drinks. Toyota also provided the camping equipment and covered a one-day fishing license. It also distracted us with go-karts while finishing setup on the off-road course. I didn't catch any fish and finished middle of the pack in the go-karts.