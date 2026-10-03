The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Is Still One Of The Most Luxurious Off-Road SUVs You Can Buy

The Mercedes G-Class is an interesting SUV, as during its many years in production — from 1979 through to the present day — its purpose has somewhat evolved. The first W460 generation was remarkably utilitarian, and primarily used for military and utility applications. Naturally, it was impressive on the rough stuff, but any luxurious elements were in seriously short supply.

Things began to get interesting in the W463 that followed. Plucky inline-4 engines were soon replaced by more powerful inline-6 and V8 engines, as the model adopted a more high-end and civilian role. With this came more luxury-oriented interiors and a more civilian-focused suspension setup. This gradual transition from off-roader into luxury SUV really exploded with the latest generation's debut for the 2019 model year.

Today, the G-Class combines focused off-road technology, such as its three dedicated off-road driving modes, locking differentials, and a ladder-frame chassis, with a level of opulence not typically associated with rugged SUVs. Think Burmester sound systems, Lugano and nappa leather trim, and a seemingly endless list of customizable interior and exterior colorways. This approach clearly works, both for Mercedes-Benz and its customers, as last year, the G-Class enjoyed its best-ever sales performance in the U.S., with a 26% year-on-year hike in delivered units.