The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Is Still One Of The Most Luxurious Off-Road SUVs You Can Buy
The Mercedes G-Class is an interesting SUV, as during its many years in production — from 1979 through to the present day — its purpose has somewhat evolved. The first W460 generation was remarkably utilitarian, and primarily used for military and utility applications. Naturally, it was impressive on the rough stuff, but any luxurious elements were in seriously short supply.
Things began to get interesting in the W463 that followed. Plucky inline-4 engines were soon replaced by more powerful inline-6 and V8 engines, as the model adopted a more high-end and civilian role. With this came more luxury-oriented interiors and a more civilian-focused suspension setup. This gradual transition from off-roader into luxury SUV really exploded with the latest generation's debut for the 2019 model year.
Today, the G-Class combines focused off-road technology, such as its three dedicated off-road driving modes, locking differentials, and a ladder-frame chassis, with a level of opulence not typically associated with rugged SUVs. Think Burmester sound systems, Lugano and nappa leather trim, and a seemingly endless list of customizable interior and exterior colorways. This approach clearly works, both for Mercedes-Benz and its customers, as last year, the G-Class enjoyed its best-ever sales performance in the U.S., with a 26% year-on-year hike in delivered units.
Modern G-Class SUVs are full-on luxury vehicles
The G-Class is equipped with everything one might assume a six-figure Mercedes-Benz comes with in this day and age. That includes a number of more obvious features, such as heated front and rear leather seats, multi-zone automatic climate control, plus a heated steering wheel — one of the best factory options ever offered, according to you guys. However, it also includes ultra-luxury features like heated, ventilated, and massaged seats, 64-color ambient lighting, heated/cooled cupholders, and a sunroof (to name a few). Oh, and buyers have the option to coat virtually every interior panel in leather for a truly upmarket driving experience for an extra cost.
The new G-Class is also keen not to fall behind in the tech department either, with a pair of 12.3-inch screens and an 18-speaker Burmester sound system headlining the cabin. Perfect for making the most of the G-Class's wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, should the Merc's six- or eight-cylinder soundtrack not appeal on the morning commute.
But where the G-Class really impresses is in its luxury of choice. Mercedes provides six styling packages and over 36 paint colors, including gloss, matte, and solid finishes. While leather interiors and impressive technology are part and parcel of luxury cars, it's the buyer's ability to express their individuality through an eclectic array of body styles, plus paint and trim colors, that really exudes luxury. And while the modern G-Class retains its iconic slab-sided silhouette, designers at Mercedes have engineered in refinement with small tweaks here and there to reduce the presence of wind noise and the effects of crosswinds while on the move.
The segment-leading off-road hardware in the G-Class
Off-road capability isn't something buyers have to spec into their G-Class, either — it comes baked right into even the base models. Although dubbing a $150,000+ SUV as 'base' doesn't quite seem fitting. Pricing aside, the current-generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class boasts a rigid ladder-frame chassis, which is extensively tested on the Schöckl mountain in Austria to ensure it's fit to tackle challenges in all the toughest corners of the globe. The new G-Class also comes as standard with all-wheel drive and no fewer than three locking differentials, plus a crawler gear, and 9.5 inches of minimum ground clearance — which is essential for any serious off-roader. In the case of the basically perfect G580 with EQ Technology, those mechanical lockers are replaced with four electric motors, which use torque vectoring technology to manage grip levels at each corner.
The software on hand is impressive too, with three main selectable off-road driving modes to choose from, depending on the trim — they are all fully unlocked on the AMG-tuned G63. Trail mode enables drivers to flick through various different stages of traction control, while adapted four-wheel torque distribution helps maintain control while on loose surfaces. Sand mode uses torque vectoring and enhanced handling settings to help the SUV keep motoring along across beaches and dunes. Finally, Rock mode is perfect for more difficult terrain. With this mode engaged, the G-Class will improve traction and alter both steering and suspension setups while also increasing locking torque in the aforementioned crawler gear. And to make the best use of all those features, the new G-Class sends anywhere between 443 hp and 413 lb-ft in the G550 and 579 hp and 869 lb-ft in the G580 EV.